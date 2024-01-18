Vocabulary Made Easy series: Guide to score easy in the competitive exams

Candidates appearing for competitive exams like CAT, IELTS, TOEFL, Bank jobs, etc aim to score better by attempting the questions which can be easily scored. To be able to score better in the verbal section, you need to make sure your vocabulary is on point.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Verbal section in the competitive exams too can be easily scored, which will help the candidates to get better ranks. To be able to score better in the verbal section, you need to make sure your vocabulary is on point.

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power.

Tacit (Adjective)

Meaning: understood or implied without being stated.

Example: Your silence may be taken to mean tacit agreement

Taciturn (Adjective)

Meaning: (of a person) reserved or uncommunicative in speech; saying little

Example: One is more taciturn, accepting what goes on with a shrug

Tarnish (Verb)

Meaning: lose or cause to lose lustre, especially as a result of exposure to air or moisture

Example: The salt lifts the grime and the lemon juice cuts through the tarnish

Taut (Adjective)

Meaning: stretched or pulled tight; not slack

Example: My voice was taut with anger

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Loose, Rigid and Tight - Which of these words is an antonym for the word Taut? Can you come up with some examples using the word Tarnish?

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)