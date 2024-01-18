International Playdate Day 2024: Technology has taken over our lives to the point that we try to access everything possible through technology – while this has its own perks of speed and accessibility, it also has robbed us of the joy of going outdoors, getting ourselves dirty, having fun, making offline friends and creating tangible memories of a lifetime. The fun of playing outdoors for kids of this generation is less. They are so neck deep into mobiles, smart TVs and online activities that they no longer visit the outdoors and find happiness within nature. International Playdate Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

International Playdate Day is celebrated with the idea of implementing the significance of having outdoor playdates, convincing the children to make friends and finding their own happiness. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, International Playdate Day is celebrated on January 21. This year, the special day will be observed on a Sunday.

History:

Ilona Viluma, a mother and CEO of GIGI Bloks, started the idea and the trend of having playdates. She studied the changing patterns in children's behaviours where they depended on technology for most things. This also interrupted their cognitive and communication skills. Since then, International Playdate Day is celebrated every year to urge parents to take their children outside their homes and introduce them to the world outdoors.

Significance:

One of the best ways to celebrate International Playdate Day is to organise a playdate with children and urge them to engage in activities that involve nature. Making friends and finding the joy of making memories help us to know ourselves better. As this special day falls on a Sunday this year, we can also encourage other parents, engage with the people around us and engage in interesting activities.