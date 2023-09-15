Communication serves as an essential connection to the external world and children start communicating by listening and using their body language, starting with just a few words, using phrases and then using complete sentences. Parents can significantly propel their children on the communication journey by incorporating a handful of techniques into their daily routines. Effective tips for parents to raise fluent speakers and confident communicators (Photo by Monstera Production on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anita Madan, Head of Curriculum Development at EuroKids, suggested -

Facilitate Language-Enriched Playdates: Organising language-rich playdates can be a dynamic way to enhance your child's communication skills and broaden their exposure to diverse languages and cultures. By helping children engage with people from different linguistic backgrounds, parents can create an environment that encourages interaction, curiosity, and natural, enjoyable language learning.

Foster healthy discussions: Have healthy discussions and debates at the dinner table, encouraging them to put their points forward. If a child is shy or nervous, spark conversations about what interests them and create a supportive and non-judgmental environment at home.

Technological assistance: Multiple apps like crossword and word hunt can help enhance a child's language skills while making learning fun. Interactive applications and educational videos are a great way to capture children's interest. However, parents must set a healthy screen time limit.

Exemplify Role-Model Behavior: Every child looks up to their parents as a role model and a positive force. While communicating, speak softly and be mindful of your words. Spend quality time with your child, reading stories aloud and introducing new words to them.

As parents embrace these dynamic strategies, they hold the key to unlocking their children's potential as skilled storytellers, confident conversationalists and empowered global communicators, shaping a future where words wield the power to inspire and connect. Bringing her expertise to the same, Saloni Bhardwaj, Co-Founder and CTO at Lotus Petal Senior Secondary School and Lotus Petal Foundation, said, “Raising fluent speakers and confident communicators involves a combination of fostering a supportive environment, providing opportunities for practice, and modeling effective communication skills.” She recommended some strategies for parents to consider -

Early Intervention: Language acquisition begins at an early age. Engage in meaningful conversations with your child from the earliest stages, even before they start speaking. Narrate your actions, describe objects and respond to them.

Be an Active Listener: Show genuine interest in what your child is saying. Listen attentively and respond appropriately, encouraging them to express their thoughts and feelings openly.

Encourage Questions and Curiosity: Welcome your child's questions and provide detailed, age-appropriate answers. Breaking down information to age appropriate content and interacting with the child as a person that upholds high self-esteem. If you don't know the answer, use it as an opportunity to learn together or look up information.

Storytelling and Imagination: Share stories with your child and encourage them to create their own narratives. Use imaginative play to encourage language development, allowing them to invent scenarios and communicate their ideas.

Technology in Moderation: While some educational apps and programs can aid language development, ensure they're used in moderation. Prioritize real-world interactions over screen time.

Public Speaking and Presentations: Encourage your child to participate in elocution competitions at school or practice giving short presentations at home. Provide positive feedback and constructive suggestions to boost their confidence. Remember that raising fluent speakers and confident communicators is a gradual process that requires ongoing effort and adaptability. Every child is unique, so tailor your approach to their individual needs and interests.

According to Preeti Bhandary, Parenting Expert and Co-Founder of Little Elly, good communication skills are necessary for success in many areas of life in the modern era hence, it is critical for parents to foster their children's language and communication development. She insisted, “Raising well-spoken children will improve their chances in school and the workplace, as well as provide them with the skills necessary to successfully navigate social situations.” She advised that parents can help their children improve their communication skills by implementing the strategies indicated below -

Encourage Active Listening: A key component of communication is active listening. Teach your child to listen intently, to ask questions, and to give thoughtful answers. Along with aiding comprehension, this ability also promotes empathy and understanding.

Develop Reading Habits: Reading is an important aspect of language development. Encourage frequent reading habits by providing a selection of books appropriate for their age. Reading promotes comprehension, critical thinking, and vocabulary.

Develop Public Speaking Skills: Public speaking anxiety is a typical occurrence, however developing this talent at a young age can be quite advantageous. Encourage your child to take part in presentations, discussions, or storytelling activities in class. As a result, one gains poise, confidence, and the capacity to speak in front of bigger crowds.

Engage in Meaningful Conversations: Talk to your toddler about things that promote imaginative thinking and problem-solving. Talk about recent events, speculative situations, and your opinions. This develops their capacity to effectively communicate ideas.

Develop Storytelling and Expression: Encourage your child to share experiences, tell tales, and express themselves by sharing their thoughts and feelings. The art of storytelling improves verbal fluency, creative thinking, and creative expression.

A language-rich environment, good communication modelling, encouraging active listening, meaningful interactions and regular reading are all necessary for raising competent speakers and self-assured communicators. Through the comprehensive strategies of encouragement of storytelling and public speaking, parents can empower their children to thrive academically, professionally and socially while building a lifelong love for effective communication.

