National Bootlegger's Day: Here's all you need to know about January 17 holiday

National Bootlegger's Day is observed every year on January 17. Although the holiday is largely unofficial, history enthusiasts come together on this day to mark events dating back to the prohibition era in the United States. Here's all you need to know about this holiday: National Bootlegger's Day is celebrated on January 17 (Representational Image)

Why is National Bootlegger's Day celebrated?

National Bootlegger's Day was first observed in 2015 by Infinium Spirits. The holiday was instated to honour the legacy of farmers in Iowa who created the Templeton Rye whiskey during the prohibition era, which spanned from 1920 to 1933. Owing to its rich history, the Templeton Rye has a special day dedicated to it.

Meanwhile, the term bootlegger originated in the Midwest America during the 1880s. National Bootlegger's Day is a tribute to those who endured the worst to distil and distribute alcohol during a period when the manufacturing, sale, and transportation of alcohol was prohibited. The day provides an opportunity to look back on the tales of bootleggers who engaged in the illegal trade of liquor and alcoholic beverages.

Per National Today, bootleggers engaged in the illegal trade of alcohol with Native Americans by often concealing flasks in their boots. Though notorious, this method was also utilised by military personnel, who would sneak liquor into their base camps in flasks hidden in their boots. While the term bootlegger was used in reference to those who smuggled liquor on land, the people who conducted such a trade via waters were dubbed “rum-runners.”

Things to do on National Bootlegger's Day

One of the best ways to celebrate the January 17 holiday is to delve deep and explore the history of the daring figures who distributed alcohol across regions when it was strictly banned.

National Bootlegger's Day gives an opportunity to honour those who made the Templeton Rye famous, making it available in bars again after the prohibition laws were repealed in 1933. In 2006, Templeton Rye was stocked legally for consumption by the common folk.

Another way to mark the day is to partake in themed parties filled with Templeton Rye whiskey. History enthusiasts can also take a creative approach by curating special cocktail recipes featuring rye whiskey from various distilleries.