Rare Scotch whisky sold for $2.7 million in London

The record for the most expensive wine or spirit sold at auction was broken by a unique bottle of whisky that brought $2.7 million at an auction. The Macallan 1926 single malt sold at Sotheby’s in London is a highly sought-after bottle in the world. This bottle was sold on November 18 for over twice its projected price. The Macallan 1926 single malt sold at Sotheby’s in London. (Instagram/@Sotheby’s)

According to Sotheby's, “After being aged in sherry casks for six decades, just 40 bottles of The Macallan 1926 were bottled in 1986, representing the oldest Macallan vintage ever produced. The 40 bottles were reportedly not made available for purchase; instead, some were offered to The Macallan’s top clients. The appearance of any of these bottles at auction over the years has resulted in extraordinary results - across 2018 and 2019, the auction record was broken three times by three of the different variations.”

Sotheby’s also took to Instagram to share a picture of this bottle. Jonny Fowle, Sotheby’s Global Head of Whisky said in the post, "This new record result for The Macallan Adami feels all the more emotional for me, having worked directly with the consignor and distillery to recondition, nose and authenticate this bottle, then finish this journey on the rostrum fielding bids in the room and on the phone. Bringing down the hammer for a new whisky world record is a feeling I’ll never forget.”

