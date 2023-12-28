Prayagraj zone: Over 200 bootleggers nabbed in two-day crackdown on illicit liquor

In a two-day massive crackdown against illicit liquor across multiple districts under Prayagraj zone, police have arrested 211 bootleggers and seized 2,727 litres of illicit liquor. Police registered 200 cases related to the raids in seven districts of the zone which are Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Banda and Mahoba. The raids were carried out on December 24 and 25. (Pic for representation)

ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar said the massive crackdown was part of zero tolerance policy against illicit liquor trade. Drive against manufacturing, transportation and sale of illicit liquor was carried out after receiving several complaints in this connection from the districts of the zone.

Effective action has been taken against bootleggers during the two-day action taken by police teams in different districts of the zone, he added.

Police officials said that crackdown against illicit liquor, marijuana and other contraband will continue in the coming days.

During the drive, zone police lodged 211 cases against illicit liquor trade while nabbing 210 bootleggers. Cops seized 2,727 litres of illicit liquor, 17,805 litres of lahan (raw material used to make liquor) along with other raw material which included 40 kilograms of mahua, and 50 kilograms of jaggery.

Police even found 500 grams of urea which is used by illicit liquor manufacturers for making it more effective. Moreover, police teams destroyed 1,080 litres of lahan and also seized over 5 kilograms of marijuana in different raids.

District-wise breakup

Fatehpur police remained on top in taking action and registered 44 cases against illicit liquor trade while nabbing equal number of bootleggers with 802 litres of illicit liquor and 1560 litres of lahan. Cops in Fatehpur also destroyed maximum number of liquor kilns that were 12.

Banda police were second in taking action and nabbed 40 bootleggers with 338 litres of illicit liquor. Equal number of cases were registered against illicit liquor trade during the drive.

Mahoba police registered 35 cases while arresting equal number of persons involved in illicit liquor trade and seized 528 litres of liquor. Mahoba police seized 8,300 kilograms of lahan and destroyed 6 liquor kilns. Cops in Mahoba also seized some equipment used in making illicit liquor.

Kaushambi police arrested 29 persons and registered 29 cases while seizing 466 litres of illicit liquor, 4080 kilograms of lahan and 500 grams of urea. Cops in Kaushambi also destroyed 3 kilns used for manufacturing liquor.

Hamirpur police registered 29 cases and nabbed 27 accused involved in hooch trade with 224 litres of illicit liquor and 415 kilograms of lahan. They also destroyed 3 illicit liquor kilns.

Pratapgarh police registered 20 cases during the drive while arresting 19 persons and seized 216 litres of illicit liquor and 1080 kilograms of lahan which was destroyed.

Cops in Chitrakoot district registered 15 cases and arrested equal number of bootleggers and seized 163 litres of illicit liquor, 2370 kilograms of lahan, 40 kilograms of mahua, and 50 kilograms of jaggery. Mahoba police destroyed 56 illicit liquor kilns. Moreover, Mahoba police also arrested three persons and seized over 6 kilograms of marijuana from their possession.