Giant wave crashes into US Army base in Marshall Islands, breaks down doors: Watch

A terrifying viral video has captured the moment a giant wave crashed into a United States military building over the weekend. The wave slammed into a restaurant on a US Army base in the Marshall Islands, ABC News has reported. No one was reportedly seriously injured. A terrifying viral video has captured the moment a giant wave crashed into a United States military building over the weekend (ABC News screenshots/X via worldmaverik/Instagram)

The waves, several metres high, were seen breaching the walls of the base and breaking down doors. People were knocked down. Property was damaged and an evacuation was prompted by the incident.

Erik D. Hanson, a diver living nearby in the Kwajalein Atoll, shared the video on Instagram, along with some clarifications. “Now that I’ve heard everyone from this event is ok I’m finally posting the video. Roi Namur island was hit hard by several huge waves Saturday night. It was NOT a tsunami as many other sites that stole my video are saying. No other islands were affected. It was a combination of wind, tides and swell direction. It also was right after low tide at a 1.2ft tide so could have been worse,” he wrote.

“Very very thankful no one was seriously injured. Thank you to all friends and family who reached out. Please share this video instead of those opportunistic ripoffs out there now,” he added.

Many commented on the frightening clip, with one saying, “Thank god everyone’s safe. Watching what climate change is doing to the world breaks my heart. I’m scared to see what’s to come”. Another said, “This is absolutely insane. I’m trying to figure out where Viv went!?!? So glad y’all are all ok. Wow.” “Thank God everyone is okay! This video is so scary!!! How bad is the damage?” one user said, while another wrote, “The three people outside the door were uninjured!?? This is terrifying. Having spent some time at the Outrigger I just can't imagine this.”