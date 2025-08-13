A GoFundMe seeking “justice” for North Carolina teen Giovanni Pelletier, who was recently found dead after going missing, has raised a whopping $30,354, exceeding the goal of $20K, in days. On Saturday, August 9, a decomposing body was found near the area where Pelletier was last seen. His family later confirmed to ABC 11 and on social media that the body indeed belonged to the teenager. Giovanni Pelletier death: GoFundMe raises more than $30K as family seeks ‘justice’ (GoFundMe)

However, Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells told the New York Post on Monday, August 11, that an autopsy failed “to make a positive identification” due to “the advanced state of decomposition.” The sheriff added that “no foul play or trauma was found during the autopsy,” and that “the cause and manner of death are pending toxicology.”

Read More | Who found Giovanni Pelletier's body? Teen's mom shares update, says she is ‘living every parent’s worst nightmare’

The GoFundMe was launched after Pelletier went missing. It described him as a “smart, kind, and full of life” person, and said that the family is “receiving very little help from officials.” The family has maintained that the circumstances around his death are suspicious, and a petition has been launched, calling for the FBI to get involved in the investigation.

Petition calls for FBI’s involvement

The Change.org petition stressed that Pelletier’s body was found by a family friend and not the police. “On August 1, 2025, 18-year-old Giovanni Pelletier went missing in Florida after being picked up by relatives he had never met. Hours later, a trucker found his phone and backpack on the highway in Manatee County. Despite Giovanni’s desperate “help me” text to his mother and other family members, law enforcement failed to treat the case with urgency. For eight days, his family searched without adequate support, until August 8, when a family friend — not police — discovered his body in a nearby retention pond. Giovanni’s family, friends, and community are shattered and deserve the truth,” it said.

Read More | 'Suspected gang connections, critical evidence overlooked': Giovanni Pelletier's family calls for FBI involvement

“This case spans multiple counties, involves suspected gang affiliations, and may include interstate elements — all reasons why the FBI should be involved,” it added.