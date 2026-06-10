Glenwood fire update: Paradise Creek Fire in South Canyon near Glenwood Springs forces I-70 closure; scary visuals seen

A grass and brush fire dubbed the Paradise Creek Fire has broken out in South Canyon near Glenwood Springs and led to the closure of I-70. The incident on Tuesday was at I-70, MM 112, Glenwood Springs in Garfield County, Colorado, as per WatchDuty. Glenwood Springs saw a brush and grass fire break out on Tuesday. (Facebook/Glenwood Springs Fire Department﻿) The blaze is estimated to be at 20 acres at the time of writing. Glenwood Springs Fire Department shared on Facebook “We are responding to a brush fire on westbound I-70 at milepost 112 in South Canyon. Colorado River Fire Rescue is responding in mutual aid. I-70 westbound is being closed at milepost 112.” They added “Both directions of I-70 are now closed at the 112 milepost.” In another update they shared “This fire has been named the Paradise Fire and is estimated at 20 acres. Two helicopters and two fixed-wing aircraft are en route to assist with suppression efforts. Aircraft will be refilling bucket drops from the Colorado River. I-70 will remain closed at this time.” They also shared a set of photos.

As per WatchDuty, which tracks fire outbreaks across the US, the blaze is ‘estimated at 15-20 acres in grass and brush with high spread potential and making a run uphill currently.’ A later update from the site noted that a type 3 helicopter and Large Air Tanker (LAT) were on scene. “Two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) are still on order,” the site further informed. A local meteorologist further noted “Wildfire has closed I-70 in both directions near Glenwood Springs. I-70 is closed between MM 109 and 112 just west of Glenwood because of the Paradise Creek fire, estimated at 15-20 acres. Unfortunately, this fire has rapid growth potential. Hot and windy there.”

The individual shared a photo where smoke could be seen from the highway. A traveler also shared their experience, getting stuck on the road due to the Paradise Creek Fire in Glenwood. “A wild trip so far…Second day on the road we are headed to Genoa, Colorado for the nite. A few miles from our campground we are passed by two Storm Chaser vans. We are watching a bad cell develop into a Tornado Watch, we park just in time to get some hail and high winds but miss the tornado by inches. Third day we are on our way to Moab Utah. Driving thru Glenwood Canyon and come a screeching halt, cars fully stopped in both directions, fire on the mountain side, winds been 25-30 all day,” they wrote.