Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Gold and silver prices surge in 2025: Key factors silver may now be the better investment

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2025 11:23 PM IST

As gold prices soar, silver emerges as a viable investment despite its price hike.

As gold continues to dominate headlines with its record-breaking rally—soaring from just over $2,000 per ounce in January 2024 to around $3,400 in mid-2025—silver is quietly gaining ground as a serious contender for investors' attention. Currently priced at approximately $44 per ounce, up from around $24 at the start of 2024, silver has seen an impressive 80% increase in just 18 months, as reported by CBS.

Industrial demand for silver, especially in solar panel production, drives its recent price, offering affordability and more.(Representative Image: Unsplash )
Industrial demand for silver, especially in solar panel production, drives its recent price, offering affordability and more.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Prices of silver surge in 2025, besides gold 

Since January, silver has climbed from $28.92 to $37.12 per ounce—a notable 28% surge in just over six months, according to data from American Hartford Gold. While those numbers might not appear staggering at first glance, the increase reflects strong momentum fueled largely by industrial demand. 

Silver plays a critical role in sectors like renewable energy, particularly in the production of solar panels, which has driven much of its recent growth. If these industrial needs continue to expand, experts suggest this could mark the beginning of a longer-term upward trend.

Key Factors that make silver a better investment 

Industrial demand: As mentioned above, the primary driver is the strong and growing demand for silver in industrial applications, particularly in solar panels. This robust industrial usage is expected to sustain or even increase demand, potentially turning the recent price surge into a consistent long-term trend. 

Affordability: Despite teh recent price hike, silver continues to be much more affordable. This lower entry price point makes it accessible to a broader range of investors, especially as gold prices have reached historic highs. 

Inflation hedge: Like gold, silver serves as a hedge against inflation. With inflation still a concern in 2025, silver offers investors a way to protect their portfolios from the eroding purchasing power of the dollar.

Portfolio Diversification: Silver provides an affordable means to diversify investment portfolios. While gold is traditionally favored for diversification, silver offers similar benefits at a lower cost, making it attractive for those seeking alternatives to stocks, bonds, or real estate. 

