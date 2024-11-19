Google recruiter shares her top tips to crack the tech giant's job interviews: ‘When building your resume…’

A Google interviewer at LinkedIn shares her top three tips for young techies aiming to achieve the “Life at Google.” A Google recruiter suggests structuring answers during Google interviews using the STAR method, focusing on situation, task, action, and result.

Google interviews are known for being rigorous, and having a structured approach to answering questions can make all the difference. “When interviewing at Google, I always suggest using the STAR method when answering questions. In other words, be sure to explain the situation at hand, give the task you took to fix the situation, the actions you took to fix the situation, and the result. This will help keep your answers,” Erica advises.

The recruiter on LinkedIn recommends that candidates, “When building your resume, I always suggest that candidates study the role they’re applying for — especially the minimum qualifications — and ensure their resume aligns with what the company is looking for.” Understanding the “nuances of the role and tailoring” your experiences to fit those needs can enhance your application.

Research well before ‘if you’re interested in a role’: Google interviewer

She urges every candidate to build their own set of network. Networking can provide invaluable insights into a potential role. Erica suggests, “If you’re interested in a role, go on social media and find someone in that role you’re interested in. Look at their trajectory, which activities they’re involved in, their past job titles, etc. — and use that during your search.”

Notably, Sahil Gaba, an engineer at Amazon, earlier this year shared his journey of finally landing a job at Google after two failed attempts in 2016 and 2018. Despite facing hundreds of rejections and struggling to secure offers, Gaba told Business Insider that he eventually adopted a more relaxed mindset. He had stopped caring about the outcomes of the interviews because he had taken and failed in so many of them. Gaba advised it is quite “liberating” with that mindset before facing an interview.