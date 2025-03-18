Google set to acquire cybersecurity firm Wiz for $32 billion

Google parent Alphabet Inc. agreed to acquire cybersecurity firm Wiz Inc. for $32 billion in cash, reaching a deal less than a year after initial negotiations fell apart because the cloud-computing startup wanted to stay independent. Google will acquire cloud security platform Wiz for $32 billion, citing the need for greater cybersecurity capacity as artificial intelligence embeds itself in technology infrastructure. The all-cash deal brings Wiz into the Google Cloud operation, boosting the capacity of consumers to use "multiple clouds" and providing "an end-to-end security platform for customers, of all types and sizes, in the AI era," the companies said in a joint press release on March 18, 2025. (Photo by Josh Edelson / AFP)(AFP)

Wiz will join the Google Cloud business once the deal closes, the companies said in a statement on Tuesday. The takeover is subject to regulatory approvals and is likely to close next year, they said.

The deal, which would be Alphabet’s largest to date, comes after Wiz turned down a $23 billion bid from the internet search leader last year after several months of discussions. At the time, Wiz walked away after deciding it could ultimately be worth more by pursuing an initial public offering company. Concerns about regulatory challenges also influenced the decision.

Buying Wiz provides Google’s cloud-computing business with new security products to offer customers as it works to catch up with Microsoft Corp. and Amazon.com Inc., its larger rivals in the fast-growing, competitive market. Wiz offers cloud-specific cybersecurity tools that work on all platforms, identifying and prioritizing threats across organizations’ often-complex cloud environments.

Wiz’s products will continue to work on major cloud platforms, including competing services from Amazon, Microsoft and Oracle Corp., the companies said.

Alphabet shares were little changed in premarket trading in New York on Tuesday. The stock closed 0.7% lower on Monday at $164.29 and had declined 13% this year.

Founded in 2020, Wiz has grown quickly, helped by a roster of investors that includes Greenoaks, Sequoia Capital, Index Ventures, Insight Partners and Cyberstarts. The company was valued at $12 billion in a funding round in May 2024.

Wiz Chief Executive Officer Assaf Rappaport described Alphabet’s earlier bid as “humbling,” but at the time said he relished the idea of growing Wiz into an independent cybersecurity giant, to compete against the likes of CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. and Palo Alto Networks.

The startup and its investors also balked at Google’s offer last year in part because of worries of a protracted regulatory approval process, with competition authorities in the US and Europe scrutinizing the technology industry for its economic sway and market power. While US President Donald Trump’s administration is likely to offer a more permissible deal environment, Alphabet’s offer for Wiz still may draw scrutiny from antitrust regulators.

Google has already been fending off several challenges on that front, including the Department of Justice accusing the company of abusing its dominant position in online search. In that case, a federal judge ruled last year that Google maintained an illegal monopoly in search. The company is facing another antitrust case over its digital advertising tools.