‘Gorgeous’: Sophia Bush & Ashlyn Harris make first red carpet appearance as couple after 'OTH' star comes out as queer

With smiles on their faces, Sophia Bush and former soccer star Ashlyn Harris made their first red carpet appearance as couple at the 2024 White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday, April 27, in Washington, DC. The duo was seen together just a few days after Sophia identified herself a queer. At The Washington Hilton, Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris posed for pictures, appearing incredibly in love.(Getty Images)

At The Washington Hilton, the 41-year-old One Tree Hill actress and the 38-year-old soccer player posed for pictures, appearing incredibly in love. The duo was also seen posing with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Sophia's relationship and her stunning look took the centre stage at the event as she was dressed in a black strapless dress with 3-D floral details on the front with simple accessories. Ashlyn too shined out at the carpet with a sequined black outfit. While Bush completed her look Aquazzura heels, Harris paired her with Saint Laurent shoes.

The rumours about their love affair first sparkled amid Sophia‘s split from Grant Hughes in October 2023. Following this, they were spotted together at Oscars back in March and showed off some PDA at another party in the same month.

Responding to their red carpet appearance, one X user wrote, “Beauty and grace”, while another commented, “Gorgeous”.

Ashlyn Harris reacts after Sophia Bush came out as queer

Hailing her girlfriend for coming out as queer, Harris took to her Instagram stories to share an interview, in which Bush admitted her relationship with former soccer star and opened up about her sexuality. "Proud of you babe," Harris wrote.

After her separation with Grant Hughes, the actress wrote an essay for Glamour Magazine on Thursday in which she came out as queer. She also mentioned about her blossoming romance with Harris.

"I don’t know how else to say it other than: I didn’t see it until I saw it,” she noted.

“And I think it’s very easy not to see something that’s been in front of your face for a long time when you’d never looked at it as an option and you had never been looked at as an option.”

Explaining her sentiments about publicly revealing her sexuality, she admitted that she can finally breathe, adding “and that feels pretty great.”