What Kim Kardashian and Kamala Harris doing behind White House's closed door

Reality TV star and supermodel Kim Kardashian taking part at the White House along with Vice President Kamala Harris on 25 Sunday for a roundtable discussion focused on the pardons issued by President Joe Biden in order to address criminal justice. Television personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris look on during a roundtable on criminal justice in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 25, 2024. REUTERS/Bonnie Cash(REUTERS)

The event followed the recent statement from Biden, letting go of 11 individuals and reducing the sentence of 5 non-violent drug offenders.

Among those present were individuals pardoned just the day before are Jason Hernandez, Bobby Darrell Lowery, Jesse Mosley, and Beverly Holcy. Each of them has gone on to start businesses or non-profits within their communities post-incarceration.

Why is Kim Kardashian at White House exactly?

“I’m a big believer in the power of redemption. Is it not the sign of a civil society that we allow people a way to earn their way back and give them the support and the resources they need to do that?” Harris expressed.

Acknowledging Kardashian's advocacy efforts, Harris thanked her for “using your platform in a way that has really lifted up the importance of talking about and being dedicated to second chances.”

“I’m just here to help and to spread the word,” Kardashian replied, and expressed, she was “so excited to be here to hear your stories.”

During the discussion, Harris also unveiled a new rule eliminating most restrictions on loans through the Small Business Administration for individuals with a criminal record.

On participant Jesse Mosley expressed “overwhelming gratitude for being one of the few that they did pardon”, remarking, “Now I’m sitting at the table with the VP and Kim K.”

“Every time I’ve gone and visited a prison, I’ve met some of the smartest individuals with the brightest ideas and to see the changes that are happening to make their reentry easier,” Kardashian stated and added, “I think, is going to be life-changing and give so many people hope.”

Her advocacy efforts date back to 2018 when she met with President Donald Trump, advocating for the release of Alice Marie Johnson, whose life sentence was commuted.

Kardashian's continued engagement with the White House led to her delivering remarks on a new initiative aimed at helping former inmates secure employment after release.

The reality TV personality, who has been widely acclaimed in criminal justice reform, has advocated the First Step Act, which is bipartisan and was passed in 2018.