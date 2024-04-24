Who is Elias Huizar? Ex-cop on the run after killing ex-wife, girlfriend and abducting his son in Washington state

Police are looking for a former school cop who is on the run after shooting his ex-wife dead at her school and murdering his 17-year-old girlfriend in Washington state on Monday, April 22. Elias Huizar, 39, committed the crimes on the same day he was scheduled to face court on child rape charges. Ex-cop Elias Huizar is on the run after killing his ex-wife and his girlfriend in Washington state (West Richland Police Department)

Elias is said to have fled with his one-year-old son, Roman Huizar. An Amber Alert has been issued for Roman, and the Washington State Patrol said that Elias is “possibly headed to Mexico.” West Richland Police Department said on social media that the Amber Alert was extended from Washington to Oregon.

Elias Huizar’s crime spree

Police have said that Elias is “armed” and “likely to commit more crimes.” They were alerted to the crimes just before 3:30 pm after Elias gunned down his former wife Amber Rodriguez outside the William Wiley Elementary School in West Richland, where she worked.

Officers later also found the body of Angelica Santos, Elias’ underage girlfriend, in his home located near the school, New York Post reported. His girlfriend is Roman’s mother, relatives have claimed. The Tri-City Herald reported reported that Elias’ relationship with Santos is one of the two child rape charges he is facing.

Who is Elias Huizar?

Elias was arrested on February 3 after his girlfriend told police he allegedly raped her unconscious 16-year-old friend at his home. The alleged sexual assault took place after a night of drinking at his place. Elias subsequently faced charges of second-degree rape, furnishing alcohol to minors, and third-degree rape tied to his relationship with the teen.

However, Elias was released on a $200,000 bond shortly after on the condition that he would stay away from both the underage girls. He was also required to refrain from drinking alcohol

Elias allegedly murdered his former wife days after she filed to change the custody arrangements of the two children – aged five and nine – they share, court documents revealed. The former couple was divorced in 2020, following which Rodriguez, fearing for her and her kids’ safety, requested a protection order. She accused Elias of harassing her since the divorce, and alleged that he was armed. It is unclear where their two children were during the shooting.

Authorities are now looking for a silver 2009 Toyota Corolla with Washington plates CBZ4745, in which he may have fled. Elias reportedly served with the local police department between 2014 and 2022. He served as a cop at Washington Middle School in Yakima during his tenure.