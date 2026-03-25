Granite Bay High School: Shooting threat prompts lockdown; responding Placer County Deputy gets in accident
Granite Bay High School in Granite Bay, California was locked down after a school shooting threat and the Placer County sheriff's office provided an update.
Granite Bay High School in Granite Bay, California was locked down on Tuesday after a school shooting threat. Amid this, there was an officer involved collision while they were responding to the situation. This led to a lot of confusion around the 1 Grizzly Way area.
“Deputy involved major collision near Sierra College and Douglas - just avoid this entire area right now!,” a local group posted on Facebook.
Now, the Placer County Sheriff's Office which responded to the situation, has provided an update.
Granite Bay School lockdown update
The sheriff's office, in a statement, said “At 12:15 p.m. this afternoon Granite Bay High School received a school shooting threat. The school was immediately placed on lockdown. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer was on campus at the time and immediately began working to ensure everyone on campus was safe and that there was not an active shooter.”
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They added “Additional deputies rapidly responded. There is a large law enforcement presence on campus and in the area. We have also advised surrounding schools to lockdown as a precaution.”
Authorities have not given an all clear yet. They also gave an update on the accident.
Update on officer-involved collision
The statement added “While responding to the reported threat, a Placer County Deputy was involved in a traffic collision. The deputy has been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) will handle the crash investigation.”
CHP is yet to issue a statement on the crash.
An online local news page reported “Heavy law enforcement response” and “Air support overhead.”
Granite Bay High School shooter threat: Reactions
However, the update on the police response sparked fears among many. One person wrote “my kids report a shooter on campus. The police need to take immediate action.”
Another added “At this point there needs to be a law made in California and everywhere else that there is always at least one or two officers on each school campus. Crazy.” Yet another said “Praying for all the Grizzlies and LEO’s. Hope they find out who initiated the threat and hammer them.”
A person shared an update saying “My husband works there and just said they are still on lock down.” Another added “Listing on the scanner radio app. Kids are safe. No activity at this time except police are there on campus.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More