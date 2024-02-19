‘Great patriots’: Trump reacts to truckers refusing shipment to New York after $355mn fraud ruling

Former US President Donald Trump heaped praises on a group of truckers who have planned to turned down shipments coming to New York City following the $355 million fraud decision against him. Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Waterford Township, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 (AP/PTI)(AP)

A group of truck drivers backing Trump recently announced that they will not be going to New York City to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the civil fraud verdict that penalised the ex-US President $355 million last week.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Calling truckers "great patriots", Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social that it is an “honor” to have them on the side of freedom.

"Joe Biden’s Unfair and Dangerous Weaponization of Law Enforcement is a serious threat to Democracy. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he added.

Also Read: Donald Trump tells supporters his $355 million fraud fine is ‘election interference ploy’

Truckers refuse to accept loads from NYC

Chicago Ray, a conservative social media influencer and trucker, posted a video where he claimed that some of his colleagues have refused to drive to New York City as a protest against the court ruling.

“I’ve been on the radio talking to drivers for about the past hour and I’ve talked to about ten drivers … and they’re going to start refusing loads to New York City starting on Monday,” Ray stated in the video from inside his truck.

He stated that some of his coworkers have already informed their managers that they will not be traveling to New York City. “I don’t know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are going to start denying loads going to New York City, but I’ll tell you what — you f–k around and find out,” Ray said, adding that their bosses “ain’t gonna care if we deny the loads — we’ll just go somewhere else.”

“Do you know how f—king hard it is to get into New York City with one of these motherf—ckers?” he said, referring to his truck. “Man, f—k that. “ Ray even suggested that 95% of truckers support the ex-US President.

Continuing his warning, the truck driver stated Trump needs to be left alone, adding that the civil fraud probe against him amounted to "election interference."

"Thank you for being a true Patriot! If all of us patriots stand up, we will make a difference. We have to push back against the ones trying to purposely destroy our country," a user commented on his post on X.

"Great, I hope all truckers refuse to go to New York! Enough is enough and our actions matter," another X user wrote.

In a fresh tweet, Ray said he has been asked to go on several podcasts but he has declined the offer, clearing that “I'm no figurehead of any movement.... I'm not leading.” He, however, deleted the tweet after Trump's reacted to the truckers boycotting driving to New York City.

Trump slams Judge Arthur Engoron

On Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump and his firm to pay $355 million in penalties in the civil fraud case, saying that he had lied about his wealth for years to deceive banks and insurers.

He is also barred from becoming a director in a New York firm for three years.

Speaking outside his Mar-a-Lago property in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump slammed Engoron and Attorney General Letitia James."

“I paid approximately $300 million dollars in taxes as the migrants come in and take over New York, and they want me out. These are radical left democrats, they are lunatics. Its election interference,” he said.

After the judgement, Elena Cardone, the wife of billionaire real estate mogul Grant Cardone, started a GoFundMe page titled "Stand with Trump; Fund the $355M Unjust Judgment." Her spouse stated on X that “100% of funds will be forwarded to the Trump organization for his defense of this 'ridiculous judgment'.”

"I stand unwaveringly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I see as unprecedented and unfair treatment by certain judicial elements in New York. The recent legal battles he faces are not just an attack on him, but an attack on the very ideals of fairness and due process that every American deserves," he continued," Cardone wrote.