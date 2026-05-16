Greenbelt shooting: What happened in Prince George’s County, Maryland? Police share details

Authorities in Prince George’s County, Maryland, launched a large-scale investigation Friday afternoon after gunfire was reported at multiple locations, leaving two people hospitalized and one suspect in custody.

Police confirmed that two people were injured in the incident. One victim remains in critical condition.(Unsplash/ Representational)

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According to local outlet WJLA, the Prince George’s County Police Department responded around 3:30 pm to what officials described as a “critical incident” involving shootings in several northern Prince George’s County neighborhoods, including near 67th Avenue and Patterson Street.

Police confirmed that two people were injured in the incident. One victim remains in critical condition, while details about the second victim’s injuries have not yet been released publicly.

Officials also said investigators recovered at least one weapon at the scene.

Incident reportedly began in Riverdale

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{{^usCountry}} Sources familiar with the investigation told WJLA that the incident may have started in the Riverdale area, where multiple 911 callers reported a person allegedly driving around and firing a gun into the air. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources familiar with the investigation told WJLA that the incident may have started in the Riverdale area, where multiple 911 callers reported a person allegedly driving around and firing a gun into the air. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the report, Prince George’s County police later pursued the suspected shooter before eventually apprehending the individual in Greenbelt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the report, Prince George’s County police later pursued the suspected shooter before eventually apprehending the individual in Greenbelt. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Authorities confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection with the shootings and stated there are currently no outstanding suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection with the shootings and stated there are currently no outstanding suspects. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have not yet publicly identified the suspect or released details about possible charges. Police urge residents to avoid affected areas {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have not yet publicly identified the suspect or released details about possible charges. Police urge residents to avoid affected areas {{/usCountry}}

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Law enforcement officials described the situation as “active and evolving” Friday evening as investigators continued processing multiple scenes connected to the incident.

Residents in nearby communities were urged to follow police instructions and avoid the affected areas while officers carried out their investigation.

The shooting prompted a significant emergency response across parts of northern Prince George’s County, with police vehicles and emergency personnel seen throughout the region during the afternoon.

Authorities have not yet said whether the victims were specifically targeted or if the shooting was random.

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Investigation remains ongoing

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The Prince George’s County Police Department has not released additional information regarding a possible motive or the sequence of events that led to the shootings.

Investigators are expected to continue reviewing evidence and interviewing witnesses as they work to piece together exactly what happened.

Officials also have not disclosed where the victims were found or whether the shootings occurred at separate scenes tied to the same suspect.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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