Greenville shooting: Several gunshot victims at Fleetwood Drive, officials investigate
Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 26, 2025 05:20 AM IST
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that officers were called to Belle Meade Apartments at 25 Fleetwood Drive after calls about a shooting incident
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that officers were called to Belle Meade Apartments at 25 Fleetwood Drive after calls about a shooting incident at around 5:30 PM local time. Several individuals were located with gunshot wounds.