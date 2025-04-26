Menu Explore
Greenville shooting: Several gunshot victims at Fleetwood Drive, officials investigate

Edited by Yash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 26, 2025 05:20 AM IST

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed that officers were called to Belle Meade Apartments at 25 Fleetwood Drive after calls about a shooting incident

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that officers were called to Belle Meade Apartments at 25 Fleetwood Drive after calls about a shooting incident at around 5:30 PM local time. Several individuals were located with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to a shooting in Greenville (Unsplash)
Officers responded to a shooting in Greenville (Unsplash)

At this time, no suspects are in custody.

News / World News / US News / Greenville shooting: Several gunshot victims at Fleetwood Drive, officials investigate
