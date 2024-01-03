‘Happy wife, happy life’, Gypsy Rose Blanchard defends husband Ryan Anderson after hate comments

Gypsy Rose Blanchard got an early ticket out of jail after serving 85% of her 10-year sentence. She was released on parole from Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center on December 28, 2023. The 32-year-old, who is settling into a normal life with her husband, has actively been receiving hate comments on social media. Gypsy recently came to her husband Ryan Anderson's defence after a series of negative comments. Gypsy Rose Blanchard with her husband Ryan Anderson(Instagram/Gypsy Rose Blanchard)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard tells husband ‘don't listen to haters’

Gypsy took to the comment section of one of her husband's Instagram posts from November to hit back at “jealous” haters. On early Wednesday morning, Gypsy wrote, “Ryan, don't listen to the haters. I love you, and you love me. We do not owe anyone anything.”

“Our family is who matters. If you get likes and good comments great, if you get hate then whatever because THEY DON'T MATTER. I love you,” she continued.

She also called out haters for criticising her and Ryan's sex life, saying, “Besides they jealous because you are rocking my world every night…yeah I said it, the D is fire.” Gypsy further quipped, “Happy wife happy life.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a new social media sensation

Gypsy has 6 million followers on Instagram and her comment under her husband's post has amassed over 20,000 likes and more than 1600 replies from her supporters. Gypsy has been making headlines ever since the news about her early release from prison was made public. Ahead of her release last year, she expressed her adoration for Taylor Swift, revealing her desire to meet the 34-year-old pop sensation.

According to prior claims by TMZ, Gypsy had expressed Swift's pivotal role in her life. She admitted to spending all the money she received from her father while serving time in prison to purchase the Cruel Summer hitmaker's albums. However, despite her ardent desire to meet Swift, Gypsy was denied entry to a Kanas City Chiefs game over “security risks,” as per the outlet.