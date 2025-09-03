H-1B employee discusses job uncertainty as PIP deadline looms, seeks urgent survival advise; ‘I don’t have…’

A worker on an H-1B visa expressed concern that they would lose their job after their three-month performance improvement plan (PIP) expires on November 24. The H1-B visa worker asked the Reddit community whether B1/B2 is a feasible option or has anyone “gone through this process and succeeded?”

What is the H1-B visa?

Employers in the United States may temporarily hire foreign workers in specialized occupations under the H-1B visa, which is a non-immigrant visa. A bachelor's degree or its equivalent in a particular discipline is usually required for these positions.

Although the H-1B is not a green card, it can be used as a springboard for one since it allows you to apply for permanent residency, or a green card, while you are on an H-1B visa.

Also Read: Indian masters students' job prospects in US ‘dwindle’ amid Trump's stricter visa policies; ‘The worst affected are…’

Reddit user opens up about visa issue

A Reddit post titled as “PIP on H-1B – Possibly will lose my job after November 24th” has triggered discussions about H1B difficulties, job market limitations, and visa possibilities.

“Hello all, as the title suggested, I’m currently on 3-month PIP process with the end date of November 24th. I’m fairly certain that I will lose my job after November 24th and have been actively applying to new jobs every day! However, with multiple companies freezing H1Bs and the lousy job market right now, I’m not confident that I can find a new job before then. My H1B is valid until Oct 10th, 2027,” the user wrote.

Is B1/B2 visa a feasible option?

The worker submitted information about their employment prospects and visa status. "I know that I have 60 days after I lose my job to find a new job/preparing to leave the country. I also know that I can technically lengthen this process by apply for a B1/B2 visa and can legally stay and continue to look for job,” the user said.

The worker further shared details regarding their H-1B status, saying: “I’m on my first H1B, I got mine approved in Oct last year and have been on it for ~10 months. I don’t have an approved I-140 since my company doesn’t really do those, they told me.”

The H1-B visa worker further asked the Reddit community whether B1/B2 is a feasible option or has anyone “gone through this process and succeeded?”

What if the user leaves the country after losing their job?

The post also sought clarification on re-entry procedures: “If I leave the country on the 60th date after losing my job, can I come back into the country if I find an employer before my H1B expired? What will this process look like, I understand that since I’m on H1B, as long as I come back before Oct 10th, 2027, I can re-capture my time spent outside of the country. Also, what would my new company need to do? Do they need to re-sponsor me?”

The post has highlighted the difficulties that H1-B visa holders face amid market freezes and job uncertainty, emphasizing how crucial it is to comprehend visa regulations during transitions.

Disclaimer: The story is based on a Reddit user's post and Hindustan Times has not independently verified the claims.