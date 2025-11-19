H1-B visa reality check: Laid-off techie reveals how a ‘blessing’ turned into ‘disaster’
The H-1B visa debate intensifies amid Trump's immigration policies. A Redditor shares the stress and uncertainty faced by visa holders.
The H-1B visa has emerged as a significant topic of discussion in recent times amid Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. Throughout the months, the discourse has fluctuated dramatically, ranging from the Trump administration's proposal to impose a $100,000 fee for an application to the current assertion that the United States genuinely requires an increased number of skilled workers.
Amidst all these political declarations and changes in policy, one H-1B worker on Reddit has offered a compelling reality check. The Redditor addresses the daily challenges, the stress, and the unpredictability that numerous H-1B visa holders silently endure. However, the HT.com has not independently verify the claims.
What is H1-B Visa?
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that enables temporary employment of foreign workers in specialized fields by US firms. A bachelor's degree or its equivalent in a certain discipline is usually required for these jobs.
Also Read: US Green Card approved: Applicant details ‘painful’ journey and ‘waiting game’ amid Trump crackdown
Redditor calls H1-B Visa a ‘blessing’ as well as ‘disaster’
The post addresses anxiety and doubt that many international employees discreetly bear. The visa holder demonstrates how the H-1B visa, which is often seen as a symbol of security, can suddenly turn into a cause of anxiety.
The post further reflects on the moment they first arrived in the US, with the belief that anything was achievable.
While it the H-1B visa is a “blessing” for others it can be a “disaster” for others, the person stated, explaining that he arrived in the US in August 2022 and was fortunate to secure a job within his first month of Optional Practical Training (OPT).
Turning point occurred: ‘I was laid off’
The post mentions that the initial phase of their career journey progressed without issues. Their employer submitted their H-1B application, and everything fell into place seamlessly. “Everything went smoothly until 2024. My H-1B got picked in March 2024 and approved with a change of status." However, a turning point came when he visited India. “I went to India, got it stamped, came back — and within months, I was laid off.”
The Redditor recounts how the initial thrill of securing an H-1B visa rapidly transformed into apprehension. The unforeseen layoff resulted in both emotional turmoil and legal uncertainty.
“Suddenly, the stability that H-1B promised became a ticking clock. I had no idea where to start, what my options were, or who to turn to for guidance.”
Notably, facing a job loss is daunting for anyone, but for H-1B visa holders, the implications are even more significant. The immigration regulations impose a strict deadline: secure a new position within 60 days or forfeit your legal status.
Also Read: H1-B visa row: Elon Musk stirs uproar as he claims Americans can't do ‘challenging physical work’
What if he had stayed on OPT
For a person who has just celebrated the approval of their visa, the transition from assurance to anxiety can be quite profound.
“If I had stayed on OPT, I would still have had two more years of freedom to explore roles and rebuild. But on H-1B, you have 60 days — and a lot of pressure.” OPT is a benefit offered to international students holding F-1 immigration status who are either enrolled in or completing a degree program in the United States.
Reacting to the post, one user said, “H-1B promised stability is a joke,” while others suggested to “always have a backup plan” and not to stress yourself.