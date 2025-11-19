H1-B visa reality check: Laid-off techie reveals how a ‘blessing’ turned into ‘disaster’

The H-1B visa has emerged as a significant topic of discussion in recent times amid Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. Throughout the months, the discourse has fluctuated dramatically, ranging from the Trump administration's proposal to impose a $100,000 fee for an application to the current assertion that the United States genuinely requires an increased number of skilled workers. H1-B Visa: A Redditor shared the challenges faced by visa holders, highlighting the anxiety that can arise from job loss and strict immigration regulations, which require securing a new job within 60 days to maintain legal status.(Representational)

Amidst all these political declarations and changes in policy, one H-1B worker on Reddit has offered a compelling reality check. The Redditor addresses the daily challenges, the stress, and the unpredictability that numerous H-1B visa holders silently endure. However, the HT.com has not independently verify the claims.

What is H1-B Visa?

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that enables temporary employment of foreign workers in specialized fields by US firms. A bachelor's degree or its equivalent in a certain discipline is usually required for these jobs.

Also Read: US Green Card approved: Applicant details ‘painful’ journey and ‘waiting game’ amid Trump crackdown

Redditor calls H1-B Visa a ‘blessing’ as well as ‘disaster’

The post addresses anxiety and doubt that many international employees discreetly bear. The visa holder demonstrates how the H-1B visa, which is often seen as a symbol of security, can suddenly turn into a cause of anxiety.

The post further reflects on the moment they first arrived in the US, with the belief that anything was achievable.

While it the H-1B visa is a “blessing” for others it can be a “disaster” for others, the person stated, explaining that he arrived in the US in August 2022 and was fortunate to secure a job within his first month of Optional Practical Training (OPT).

Turning point occurred: ‘I was laid off’

The post mentions that the initial phase of their career journey progressed without issues. Their employer submitted their H-1B application, and everything fell into place seamlessly. “Everything went smoothly until 2024. My H-1B got picked in March 2024 and approved with a change of status." However, a turning point came when he visited India. “I went to India, got it stamped, came back — and within months, I was laid off.”

The Redditor recounts how the initial thrill of securing an H-1B visa rapidly transformed into apprehension. The unforeseen layoff resulted in both emotional turmoil and legal uncertainty.

“Suddenly, the stability that H-1B promised became a ticking clock. I had no idea where to start, what my options were, or who to turn to for guidance.”

Notably, facing a job loss is daunting for anyone, but for H-1B visa holders, the implications are even more significant. The immigration regulations impose a strict deadline: secure a new position within 60 days or forfeit your legal status.

Also Read: H1-B visa row: Elon Musk stirs uproar as he claims Americans can't do ‘challenging physical work’

What if he had stayed on OPT

For a person who has just celebrated the approval of their visa, the transition from assurance to anxiety can be quite profound.

“If I had stayed on OPT, I would still have had two more years of freedom to explore roles and rebuild. But on H-1B, you have 60 days — and a lot of pressure.” OPT is a benefit offered to international students holding F-1 immigration status who are either enrolled in or completing a degree program in the United States.

Reacting to the post, one user said, “H-1B promised stability is a joke,” while others suggested to “always have a backup plan” and not to stress yourself.