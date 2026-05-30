H-1B woes: Visa holder gets no response after applying for over 1500 jobs; ‘Just go back’

A Reddit post from a user who claimed to be an H-1B visa holder gained significant attention after he revealed that he had applied for more than 1,500 positions throughout the United States in recent months. The candidate, however, received no responses from any recruiters. A Reddit post from an H-1B visa holder seeking jobs in data engineering went viral, revealing his frustration after applying to over 1,500 positions with no replies. (X/@USAndIndia)

H-1B visa woes: Redditor shares ‘mentally exhausting’ experience The Redditor shared his background, stating that he is not a recent graduate, but holds an H-1B visa and has been employed for over three years as a data engineer in Ohio. However, his current employer has chosen not to renew his H-1B application, prompting him to seek new job opportunities.

Also Read: US visa row: Indian expert warns 3 types of people should refrain from entering US in 2026, ‘You are gambling with…’

"I have hands-on industry experience building pipelines, working with cloud technologies, ETL workflows, and production systems. Unfortunately, my current company, has decided not to renew H1B applications, which has forced me to actively search for new opportunities," the Redditor stated.

"What’s been mentally exhausting is the complete silence despite applying everywhere across the country. At this point, I genuinely don’t know whether it’s the market, my location, visa sponsorship concerns, or something else entirely," the Redditor wrote seeking assistance from the community.

The post gained widespread attention for multiple reasons at a time when the Donald Trump administration has been implementing measures to combat H-1B and OPT fraud.