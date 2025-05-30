Hailey Bieber net worth: Is she now richer than husband Justin Bieber?

Hailey Bieber’s beauty and skincare brand, Rhode, has been acquired by California-based cosmetics company e.l.f. Beauty Inc. in a $1 billion deal. The move is a “powerhouse alliance between e.l.f. Beauty and rhode” which “is built on both brands' shared focus on disruption and product innovation, setting the stage for transformative global expansion”, the official press release read. Hailey vs. Justin Bieber: Who Has the Bigger Net Worth?(Instagram/ Hailey Bieber )

Bieber revealed the news on social media by writing, “I found a like-minded disruptor with a vision to be a different kind of company that believes in big ideas and innovation in the same way that I do and will help us continue to grow the brand.” The post revealed Bieber’s new role as Chief Creative Officer and Head of Innovation at Rhode, as well as a strategic advisor to e.l.f. Beauty. The beauty mogul also went on to thank her team and audience for supporting her so far.

“The $1 billion deal is comprised of $800 million of consideration payable at closing in a combination of cash and stock, subject to customary adjustments, and an additional potential earnout consideration of $200 million based on the future growth of the brand over a three-year timeframe,” says the press release.

“Under the terms of the definitive agreement, e.l.f. Beauty has agreed to acquire rhode for $800 million at closing, comprised of $600 million of cash and $200 million, or approximately 2.6 million shares, of newly issued shares of e.l.f. Beauty common stock issued to existing equity holders of rhode, subject to certain customary purchase price adjustments. The transaction also includes an additional potential earnout consideration of $200 million based on the future growth of the brand over a three-year post-closing period.”

Celebrity Net Worth’s current conservative estimates reveal that Hailey Bieber is valued at $300 million. The report was last updated on May 28, 2025. Though she hasn’t currently been included in the Forbes’ 2025 billionaires list, expected projections reveal that Bieber may soon be entering the ranks of the richest.

Justin Bieber, the pop superstar and Hailey's husband, has reportedly been facing financial troubles, according to multiple sources cited by Page Six. Some insiders attribute the issues to his lavish spending habits, while others point to poor financial management. TMZ also reports that Bieber took out a multimillion-dollar loan from his former manager, Scooter Braun, to help cover the costs associated with canceling his 2022 Justice tour. Despite these challenges, Bieber’s net worth is still estimated at $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Rhode shot to fame ever since its 2022 inception by Bieber who wanted to “develop products that really work, in a way that’s accessible to everyone,” according to the company’s official website. The brand has made breakthrough waves in the beauty industry ever since its launch owing to its unique formulations and customer-centric marketing tactics.

By Stuti Gupta