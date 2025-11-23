Hamilton Place Mall shooting: Active shooter reported at Hamilton Pl Blvd, Chattanooga; first details out

A shooting was reported at the Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga, Tennessee on November 22. The mall is at 2100 Hamilton Pl Blvd. A fight reportedly led to a shooting there with the Chattanooga Police Department saying that the person had shot himself during the incident which took place inside the Dick's Sporting Goods, as per Local3News. Local media reports also suggested there was heavy police and EMS presence there. Videos showed people rush out amid reports of an active shooter at Hamilton Place Mall.(Hamilton Place Mall)

Visuals showed people rushing out, amid fears of an active shooter.

“Shooting at Hamilton Place Mall just now. We were walking into Barns and Noble but was almost stampeded and people yelling to get out! Spoke to people in the parking lot that said they heard gun shots. It’s crazy! Sirens are blaring everywhere,” one person shared.

Reactions to shooter report at Hamilton Place Mall

One person reiterated that the shooting was inside Dick’s Sporting Goods, at the mall. “Shooting at Hamilton Place Mall — inside of Dick’s Sporting Goods. Police are on the scene. All stores are locked down,” the person wrote on Facebook. Another added, “Active shooting in Hamilton Place Mall. Mall is on lockdown.”

Several people expressed concern. “Avoid Hamilton Place mall right now!! Shooting and at least 6 shots fired. Fortunately my daughter and her family made it outside safely. Please be aware and stay away from the area,” a person said.

Another added, “Stay away from Hamilton Place Mall, there was a shooting.”

One person on X said, “ACTIVE SHOOTER HAMILTON PLACE MALL. ONE SELF INFLICTED ACCIDENTAL DISCHARGE. 6 parties involved. Active crime scene. LEO Makeing entrance to evacuate and clear mall. One firearm recovered. Blood spotted. Avoid the area!”. However, it remains unclear about the number of parties involved. There has been no update from authorities whether the firearm has been recovered either.

