Massive fight breaks out at Bass Pro Shops in Odessa, Texas; people wonder if it's due to football rivalry - Watch

The Bass Pro Shops in Odessa, Texas witnessed a massive fight break out, days after it opened there. Videos of the incident were widely circulated online and drew reactions from many. Videos of the fight at the Bass Pro Shops in Odessa, Texas were widely circulated online. Screengrabs from videos. (X/@FactsAboutTexas)

The incident allegedly took place on November 1, afternoon, and the video showed multiple people were involved. The clip begins by showing two men – one in a grey tee and the other wearing a black cap engage in a fight. While they throw punches, a man in an orange tee and jeans intervenes and starts hitting the person wearing the black cap. The person in the cap is thrown to the ground and attempts to lock his legs around the neck of the man in the orange tee, even as the latter continues hitting the person who'd gone to ground.

The video shows that there is another brawl going on in the background between two people. After a while, staff and other customers intervene to break up the fight.

HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.

Reactions to the Bass Pro Shops fight video

Several people reacted to the video of the fight at the sporting goods retailer. Some thought it was likely due to a football rivalry.

“The longhorn fans,” one person wrote in reply on X. Another added, “Someone prob said something about UT.” Yet another asked, “Football rivalry?”. Meanwhile, a person said “Texas fans should be limited to wal-mart.”

Notably, an official cause for why the fight broke out is not known. One person on X claimed that they heard it started because someone was taking too long in the washroom. However, this remains unverified.

A person on Facebook sharing the video claimed to have spoken with the person who recorded it. The person who recorded the video reportedly said that the fight ‘could have been avoided’, and added that people were in danger due to the altercation, especially with kids present there.

The Bass Pro Shops in Odessa opened just a couple of days back, towards October end. Reportedly, the 100,000-square-foot store opened after months of anticipation.