'Hands off' protest April 5 locations: List of cities where anti-Trump demonstrations will be held

On April 5, 2025, cities across the United States will witness a significant wave of demonstrations as part of the nationwide "Hands Off" protests. The protests are being organized in response to the ongoing legal battles and political controversies surrounding former President Donald Trump. These protests will focus on voicing opposition to Trump’s legal issues and calling for accountability on various fronts, as reported by Newsweek. The nationwide "Hands Off" protests will include a massive wave of demonstrations in American cities on April 5, 2025.(AFP)

Key locations

Protestors in multiple cities will take to the streets, joining forces in what is expected to be a large-scale mobilization. Here is a list of cities where the anti-Trump demonstrations will be held:

New York City, NY: As one of the largest protest hubs in the country, New York will be a focal point for the "Hands Off" demonstrations. Protesters will gather in various locations, including outside key government buildings and areas tied to Trump’s business dealings.

Washington, D.C.: The nation’s capital will see significant turnout, with protestors gathering near the White House and other prominent locations to voice their discontent with Trump’s legal challenges.

Los Angeles, CA: LA has long been a hotspot for political demonstrations, and the "Hands Off" protest is expected to draw large crowds in downtown and other major areas. Organizers are anticipating a powerful show of unity.

Chicago, IL: The windy city will also join in, with protests planned near major political centers, including city hall and local government buildings.

Miami, FL: Given Florida’s prominence in Trump’s political history, Miami will see a significant turnout. Protestors are expected to gather outside courthouses and other locations associated with the state’s legal proceedings.

Atlanta, GA: Georgia, which has been at the center of Trump's legal troubles, will see protests focused around government institutions and courthouses.

San Francisco, CA: San Francisco has a long history of political engagement, and the "Hands Off" protest is expected to attract significant numbers in solidarity with the broader national movement.

Purpose of the 'Hands Off' Protests

The protests are organized by various advocacy groups, civil rights organizations, and grassroots movements that aim to bring attention to the ongoing legal proceedings involving Donald Trump. Demonstrators are calling for greater accountability from the former president and his supporters, as well as raising concerns over issues such as political corruption, abuse of power, and the erosion of democratic norms.

What to expect

Protestors are expected to peacefully gather, holding signs and making their voices heard through chants and speeches. Organizers have stressed the importance of nonviolent demonstrations, though there may be heightened security at some locations, especially around government buildings.

The "Hands Off" protests on April 5 will mark a significant moment in the political landscape, with cities across the United States rallying against the former president’s actions. As the protests unfold, observers will be watching closely to see how they shape public opinion and further the ongoing discourse surrounding Trump’s legal and political challenges.