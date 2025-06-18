Harley-Davidson recall: Why 82,000 bikes were taken off market and what to do now

Harley-Davidson Motor Company has recalled about 82,000 models of its Softail bike manufactured in the 2018-2024 time frame due to a mechanical issue that could prove to be life-threatening. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a public release on June 12 to intimate people of the same. Harley-Davidson has recalled thousands of its bikes(Unsplash)

“Harley-Davidson Motor Company (Harley-Davidson) is recalling certain 2018-2024 Softail motorcycles. The mounting tab on the rear shock pre-load adjuster may break, allowing the rear shock absorber adjuster to damage the rear tire, causing a loss of tire pressure,” the press release read.

The affected models include:

• FLDE (2018–2019)

• FLHC (2018–2021)

• FLHCS (2018–2024)

• FLHCS ANV (2018, 2023)

• FXLRS (2020–2024)

• FXLRST (2022–2024)

• FXRST (2022)

What are the reparations?

The motor company has offered to resolve the issue by installing a new bracket free of charge for all owners of the affected models. Owner notification letters started going out on June 16 but those who wish to check their model earlier can visit a Harley-Davidson store or their official website in the meantime.

Even bikes repaired in the previous recall 23V591 will need to be fixed again, according to the NHTSA. All owners are advised to check on the same and get the needful done even if they haven’t faced any issues with their vehicle yet. Manufacturing defects can take time or situation to materialize and may cost lives in the process.

Those with any queries can contact the Harley-Davidson service helpline at 1-800-258-2464. The number for this recall is 0188. Customers can also reach out to the NHTSA Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit their official website to seek redress.

No crashes, deaths, or injuries have been reported by the company as of June 2025 due to this manufacturing defect.

By Stuti Gupta