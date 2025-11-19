Harvard breaks silence after Larry Summers' apology over Jeffrey Epstein emails

Harvard is initiating an inquiry into the relationship between former university president Larry Summers and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, following the release of a substantial number of emails last week that revealed years of personal communication between the two individuals, a Harvard spokesperson told the university's newspaper, The Crimson, on Tuesday. Harvard launches an inquiry into Larry Summers' ties with Jeffrey Epstein, prompted by newly released emails.(AFP)

The probe will also investigate the involvement of other individuals connected to the university who are mentioned in the tens of thousands of documents released by the House Oversight Committee. This includes Summers’ spouse, a professor emerita of American literature at Harvard, as well as nearly a dozen current and former affiliates of the university, according to the publication.

“The University is conducting a review of information concerning individuals at Harvard included in the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents to evaluate what actions may be warranted,” Harvard representative Jonathan L. Swain told the Crimson.

Here's Larry Summers' statement

The probe follows Summers' announcement on Monday that he will stop participating in public events while continuing to teach at the institution.

“I am deeply ashamed of my actions and recognize the pain they have caused. I take full responsibility for my misguided decision to continue communicating with Mr. Epstein,” his statement read.

Summers served as the president of Harvard from 2001 to 2006. He was also the director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama and the Treasury Secretary under Bill Clinton.

He resigned as president of the institution in the midst of several scandals, including his assertion that men may outperform women in the sciences due to differences in genes. He is now a Harvard University Professor at Charles W. Eliot University.

Revelation of Epstein emails

The emails that were made public last week consist of various communications between Summers and Epstein, spanning from at least 2013 to 2019. These communications feature Summers making sexist remarks and soliciting romantic guidance from Epstein.

On Tuesday, Congress passed a bill mandating the Justice Department to disclose all of its investigative documents related to Epstein within a 30-day timeframe. The Senate unanimously voted in favor of the House-supported legislation, which will now be forwarded to President Donald Trump, who has indicated his intention to sign the bill.