Harvard shooting: First info on Cambridge suspect; Radcliffe Quad and Harvard Square on alert

Harvard University shooting update: A shelter-in-place was ordered in the Cambridge campus on Friday after authorities confirmed that a person on a bicycle fired shots. The shelter order was lifted within an hour. Cambridge police confirmed that the shooting took place on Sherman Street near Danehy Park. There are no known injuries. A shooting took place near the Harvard University campus on Friday(Unsplash)

In an emergency alert to students and staff members, Harvard University police said that it was searching for the suspect, who was believed to be headed toward Garden Street and possibly Harvard Square. Locals were urged to avoid Harvard's Quad.

"Cambridge Police are reporting that an unidentified male on a bicycle just shot at another person on Sherman Street. The suspect is on a bicycle heading toward Garden Street. Please avoid the area and shelter in place," the alert said.

“Cambridge Police are currently on-scene of a shots fired incident that took place on Sherman St. in the vicinity of Danehy Park. Ballistic evidence has been recovered. There are no known victims or on-going public safety risk at this time,” the police department noted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Please continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the HUPD at 617-495-1212,” the university said on its emergency alert website.

As per Harvard's alert page, ‘in an active shooter situation, you should quickly determine the most reasonable way to protect your own life’.

“Run if there is an accessible escape path. Attempt to evacuate the premises. Hide if evacuation is not possible, find a place to hide where the active shooter is less likely to find you. Fight as a last resort, and only when your life is in imminent danger, attempt to disrupt and/or incapacitate the active shooter. Call 911 when it is safe to do so,” the page further reads.

When law enforcement arrives (Harvard page)

Remain calm and follow instructions.

Put down any items in your hands such as bags and jackets.

Raise hand and spread fingers.

Keep hands visible at all times.

Avoid quick movements toward officers such as holding on to them for safety.

Avoid pointing, screaming or yelling.

Do not stop to ask officers for help or direction when evacuating

Information to provide to law enforcement or 911 operator:

Location of the active shooter.

Number of shooters.

Physical description of shooter(s).

Number and type of weapons held by shooter(s).

Number of potential victims at the location.