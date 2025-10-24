Shooting near Harvard University by man on bicycle, search for suspect underway

Police on Friday responded to a shooting near Harvard University after a man on a bicycle shot at another person. The search for the suspect is underway. The university had issued a temporary shelter-in-place order, which was later lifted.(REUTERS/File Photo)

“Cambridge Police are reporting that an unidentified male on a bicycle just shot at another person on Sherman Street. The suspect is on a bicycle heading toward Garden Street. Please avoid the area and shelter in place,” a statement on the university’s website read.

The university had issued a temporary shelter-in-place order, which was later lifted.

Police said that no victims have been identified so far, and there is no risk to public safety.

In a statement, the Cambridge Police said, “Cambridge Police are currently on-scene of a shots fired incident that took place on Sherman St. in the vicinity of Danehy Park. Ballistic evidence has been recovered. There are no known victims or on-going public safety risk at this time.”

“Please continue to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the HUPD at 617-495-1212,” the university's said on its emergency alert website.

According to the initial alert, the suspected shooter was seen riding a bicycle towards Garden Street, which runs from North Cambridge to the Radcliffe Quad and Harvard Square.

Nearly 20 minutes after the first alert, a few students and nearby residents were still outside in the Quad, though the area was cleared by 11:40 am. Staff at one of the residential houses instructed students to remain indoors.

This is a developing story…