Have Democrats filed impeachment articles against Trump over Iran war? Everything you need to know

The push to remove President Donald Trump from office has gained attention again, mainly because of his military actions in Iran. Connecticut Democrat John Larson recently said he has filed impeachment articles against Trump during the ongoing conflict. Democrats have renewed efforts to impeach Donald Trump as the Iran war fuels political and public pressure. (REUTERS File)

He joins Texas Democrat Al Green who has been one of the most active voices calling for Trump’s removal. Green had already tried twice last year to force impeachment votes but both attempts failed.

In a statement, Larson said:

"Donald Trump has blown past every requirement to be removed from office. And it's getting worse. His illegal war in Iran is not only driving up prices for American families—it has cost American lives. He's becoming more unstable by the day. His profane and sacrilegious Easter Sunday and subsequent threats, including 'a whole civilization will die' and 'open the Strait…or you'll be living in hell' not only foreshadow war crimes, but put our security at risk."

Trump, however, has rejected the effort. Speaking at a rally, he said:

"Today they did it again. Some guy that I've never heard of…is he a congressman? This guy, he said…'ladies and gentlemen, I am going to start the impeachment of Donald Trump.' What the hell did I do? Here we go again."

Also Read: Trump impeachment row: 28% chance that POTUS will be removed before 2028; Iran war haunting him

What the polls say about public opinion According to a poll cited by Newsweek, 52 percent of registered voters support impeaching Donald Trump, while 40 percent are against it. The survey was commissioned by the advocacy groups Impeach Trump. Again. and Free Speech For People. It also found that about one in seven Republicans support removal proceedings.

John Bonifaz, president of Free Speech for People, called the result "an unprecedented result this early in a presidential term" during an April 6 press conference. The poll was carried out by veteran pollster Celinda Lake’s firm and included 790 registered voters with a margin of error of 3.9 percent.

Prediction markets are also reflecting growing unease. Kalshi, a major prediction market also puts the probability of Trump being impeached and removed before the end of his term at 27.5 percent. Meanwhile, the odds of the 25th Amendment being invoked against him climbed to 33.2 percent on Tuesday, both figures representing record highs since Trump was re-elected in November 2024. The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the cabinet to declare the president unable to fulfill his duties which would transfer executive power to the vice president.

The Iran war appears to have affected Trump’s popularity. His approval rating dropped to 39 percent in early April, which is the lowest of his second term. This is down from 42 percent before the war began while 53 percent of people disapprove of him.

Also Read: MTG rips Trump for ‘whole civilization will die tonight’ warning to Iran: ‘This is evil and madness’

Why removal remains unlikely for now Even though public pressure is growing, still removing Donald Trump from office is very difficult. To pass impeachment in the House, a simple majority is needed but Democrats do not have enough votes right now. In the Senate, a two-thirds majority is required to convict and Republicans control the chamber. At the moment, there are no clear votes for removal from either side.

However, according to Newsweek, Republicans have only a small lead in the House, with a 218-to-214 majority and three vacant seats. The Cook Political Report says 18 Republicans are in competitive races, including 14 in true toss-up seats.

This means Democrats only need to win a few more seats to take control of the House in 2026. So, even if impeachment does not succeed now, the issue could still create pressure on Republican lawmakers in close races ahead of the midterm elections.