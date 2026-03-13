Hawaii flash flood warning: Which Oahu areas are at risk? Check map, evacuation updates and visuals
Flash flood warnings and watches are in effect for Oahu, Hawaii, as heavy rain and thunderstorms pose flooding risks.
A flash flood warning and flood watch have been issued for parts of Oahu in Hawaii, with authorities cautioning residents in areas such as Honolulu, Waikiki, Pearl City, Kailua and Waipahu to remain alert as heavy rain and thunderstorms raise the risk of dangerous flooding.
A "high-impact and potentially life-threatening weather pattern" with torrential rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds, severe thunderstorms, and mountain snow was predicted for Hawaii this week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
According to Laura Farris, a meteorologist at the Hawaii weather service office, "we could easily see over 20 inches in the harder-hit areas, but that's just a ballpark estimate" through Saturday.
Areas under flash flood threat
Weather alerts issued by the NWS Honolulu office highlight several populated areas across Oahu that could face flooding due to excessive rainfall.
Waipahu, Kailua, and Pearl City are the areas in Oahu that were identified by officials as being under an extended flash flood alert.
According to the National Weather Service, the heavy rain is associated with a strong Kona low storm system that is predicted to cause extensive flooding in several areas of Hawaii until March 14.
Officials claim that densely populated metropolitan areas on the leeward side of the island are part of the affected zone. Authorities have also shared a warning map that shows a high-risk area that affects about 1,013,503 people.
Officials say intense rainfall could overwhelm drainage systems and cause streams to rise rapidly, potentially flooding roads and neighborhoods. Residents have been urged to avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from flooded roads and waterways.
High wind warning in place
Additionally, Kauai County, Oahu, and Maui County should expect southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 70 mph. Strong, gusty winds can occur throughout the island, but towns north and east of the high mountains are particularly affected.
The high wind warning is set to be in effect from 6 p.m. HST Thursday to 6 a.m. HST Sunday.
Power lines, trees, and roofs can all be destroyed by destructive winds. There could be power outages. Traveling will also be challenging, particularly for cars with high visibility.
Rainfall rates have been between one and three inches per hour in places like Waikiki and downtown Honolulu.
