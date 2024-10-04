HBO documentary to unmask Satoshi Nakamoto: Release date and how to watch Money Electric

A new HBO documentary set to air next week claims it may have uncovered the true identity of Bitcoin’s enigmatic creator, Satoshi Nakamoto. Titled Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery, the film is directed by Emmy-nominated filmmaker Cullen Hoback, best known for his investigative work on Q: Into the Storm. Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto statue in Budapest features a reflective face(expansion.mx)

Who is Satoshi Nakamoto?

Nakamoto is believed to control approximately 1.1 million Bitcoin, which is worth an estimated $66 billion at current market prices. Over the years, several individuals have come forward claiming to be Nakamoto, but none have provided conclusive evidence.

The most prominent among these is Australian cryptographer Craig Steven Wright, who has yet to deliver the cryptographic proof needed to solidify his claim. This has left the question of Nakamoto’s true identity unresolved for over 15 years.

When and how to watch Money Electric

The documentary is slated to premiere on Tuesday, October 8, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and will also be available for streaming on Max.

Some speculate that uncovering Nakamoto’s identity could have political implications, particularly in the lead-up to the U.S. presidential election. Former President Donald Trump, who has built a base of supporters within the Bitcoin community, may see this development intersect with ongoing debates about cryptocurrency regulations.

Recently, some early Bitcoin wallets have been showing signs of activity. In recent weeks, around 250 Bitcoins have been moved from these dormant wallets to a new associated Bitcoin address, with a current value of approximately $15 million. Although it cannot be affirmed that these wallets belong to Satoshi Nakamoto, and their return has shaken no one more than the documentary’s release date.

As the premiere of Money Electric approaches, the burning question remains: will this documentary finally reveal Bitcoin’s mysterious creator, or will it just reignite the debate and speculation further?