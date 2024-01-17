Health experts warn about possible ‘highly contagious’ measles outbreak in US

Health officials are closely monitoring a possible measles outbreak across various US states. Experts have issued a warning after several confirmed cases of the “highly contagious” disease in at least four states. Out of caution, authorities in the states of Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Washington are investigating potential cases of exposure. Representational Image

Reported cases of measles across US states

The Virginia Department of Health said in a statement released earlier this week, “Out of an abundance of caution, VDH is informing people who were at various locations, including Dulles International Airport on January 3, 2024, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on January 4, 2024, that they may have been exposed.”

“Health officials are coordinating an effort to identify people who might have been exposed, including contacting potentially exposed passengers on specific flights,” the statement added.

A similar release was issued by DC Health on Tuesday that read, “DC Health has been notified of a confirmed case of measles in a person who travelled through DC area airports when returning from international travel.” “While the threat of transmission is low, DC Health is notifying District residents who were at these locations about their possible exposure.”

Meanwhile, health officials in Philadelphia are tracking a measles outbreak with eight confirmed cases in the area. The outbreak began after an infected person who travelled overseas came in contact with others at a hospital and daycare facility, per US News. Additionally, officials in New Jersey are also “closely monitoring” the possible outbreak after one confirmed case in the region.

The outlet adds that last week, officials in Delaware also said, “20 to 30 people may have been exposed to measles by an infectious person at Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington on December 29.”