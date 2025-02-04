Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Hero’ 10-yr-old boy protects little sister from falling debris in Philadelphia plane crash, sustains head injury

ByArya Vaishnavi
Feb 04, 2025 08:52 PM IST

Andre Howard, 10, was impaled in the head by a piece of metal from the jet, which crashed in Philadelphia, while protecting his little sister

A 10-year-old boy has been dubbed “hero” after he selflessly protected his little sister during the devastating plane crash in Philadelphia last week. Andre Howard is now recovering from the injuries he sustained from flying debris of the Mexico-bound air ambulance, which crashed near Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue on Friday.

Andre Howard, 10, sustained head injury while protecting his little sister from falling debris during the Philadelphia plane crash(Facebook/ Andre Howard Jr)
Andre Howard, 10, sustained head injury while protecting his little sister from falling debris during the Philadelphia plane crash(Facebook/ Andre Howard Jr)

Hero 10-year-old boy protects little sister during Philadelphia plane crash

The young boy was in his car while getting doughnuts with his father, Andre Howard, and two siblings at the time of the crash, which left seven dead and several others injured. “Heard what we thought was a car crash, but then you see a fury of fire in the air, then a bunch of debris shooting everywhere,” the boy's dad told ABC 6 Action News.

Recalling the moment his son sprang into action to shield his little sister from the debris, Howard said, “My son … tells his little sister, ‘Get down!’ And he grabs her [as] I hear the glass shatter. I turn around, there’s a piece of metal sticking out of my son’s head from the plane.” As the boy was impaled by a piece of metal from the jet, a good samaritan rushed to him and put pressure on his wound.

The boy was then transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he underwent surgery. “They told us my son wasn’t supposed to make it,” Howard said, adding, “They also told us, ‘They don’t do children trauma.’ But they did for us, which was nothing but God.” Meanwhile, the boy's mother, Lashawn Hamiel was shaken by the incident.

“As a mother what am I supposed to do?” Hamiel told the station, adding, “But he’s good. He’s pushing through. He’s strong, he’s a jokester, but he’s strong. He’s a superhero.” The boy's father added, “To face death yesterday and speaking today, stepping up for his little sister, like I train him and his other little brothers to do off of instinct — he’s my hero.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On