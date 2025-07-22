Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC

History sheeter charged with arson for setting NYC police vehicles on fire at Pro-Palestinian protests

AP |
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 07:03 am IST

Jakhi McCray pleaded not guilty and was recorded on surveillance scaling a fence before the fire. Police found damages estimated at $800,000.

A man with a history of arrests at pro-Palestinian protests was charged Monday with setting fire to 11 New York City police vehicles last month.

Setting police vehicles ablaze is not a form of protest — it is a federal crime, said U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.(Yuki IWAMURA/AFP File)
Setting police vehicles ablaze is not a form of protest — it is a federal crime, said U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.(Yuki IWAMURA/AFP File)

Jakhi McCray, 21, of Brooklyn pleaded not guilty to arson in U.S. District Court.

A criminal complaint unsealed Monday said McCray was recorded on surveillance video scaling a fence to a private lot for reserve New York Police Department vehicles in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood shortly before 1 a.m. on June 12. A police officer arrived about a half hour later to find the vehicles on fire and the suspect fleeing through a hole in the fence, it said.

The complaint said a lighter and a pair of sunglasses containing McCray's fingerprints were found at the scene, along with fire starters that had been placed under some undamaged vehicles.

Police estimated the replacement cost of the vehicles at $800,000.

McCray’s attorney, Ron Kuby, said his client, whom he described as an activist, was ordered released on the arson charge but remained in police custody on a separate misdemeanor count in Manhattan.

After vehicles were torced, Mayor Eric Adams suggested the suspect was connected to protests in Los Angeles, New York and elsewhere over the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement agenda.

“Setting police vehicles ablaze is not a form of protest — it is a federal crime,” Joseph Nocella Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York, said in a news release Monday.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / History sheeter charged with arson for setting NYC police vehicles on fire at Pro-Palestinian protests
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On