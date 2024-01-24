H&M slammed for 'sexualising schoolgirls', takes down ad

A recent H&M ad campaign featuring school uniforms has backfired, with the global fashion powerhouse facing strong online criticism for allegedly sexualizing young girls in its recent back-to-school advertisement. The ad's suggestive caption and overall tone intensified the outrage, leading H&M to issue an immediate apology and withdraw the entire campaign. The use of a caption deemed "highly offensive" by some contributed to the backlash. Here's what happened. FILE PHOTO: The H&M clothing store in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)

H&M sparks outrage with ‘disturbing’ ad

The advertisement, which featured two young models in school dresses with a questionable caption, upset parents and child protection advocates. As a result, the brand apologized and took down the offensive content. The post went viral with the caption "Make those heads turn in H&M's Back to School fashion." Many critics pointed out the delicate balance brands must navigate when creating marketing content for a young audience, bringing attention to concerns about corporate responsibility and the portrayal of childhood.

H&M slammed for 'sexualising schoolgirls’

An internet user wrote, “This is revolting H&M, take down the ad & investigate how the ad got approval." Others chimed in "We are a culture lost to corporatism and pornification. This is sick.”, “what is your intention with this sponsored Facebook ad? Little schoolgirls generally don’t want to “turn heads”. The large numbers I engage with in schools want to be left alone to learn and have fun and not draw unwanted attention to their appearance.”

H&M backpedals after Ad featuring young girls

The campaign was initially launched in Australia. Reacting to the backlash and outrage the brand not only apologised but also pulled down the ad. In a statement, they said, “We have removed this ad.” Adding further the company said, “We are deeply sorry for the offence this has caused and will look into how we present campaigns going forward.”

This incident is not the first time the fashion giant has faced scrutiny for its actions. In 2018, the brand issued an apology and took down an advertisement featuring a black child after facing accusations of racism on social media. The photo on the company's online website showed a brown boy wearing a green hoodie with the inscription "coolest monkey in the jungle."