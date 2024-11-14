Hoda Kotb’s replacement on Today show unveiled, new anchor says ‘I am beyond excited and grateful’

After nearly 2 months of Hoda Kotb’s announcement of her departure from NBC’s Today show, the name of her replacement has finally been dropped. While Kotb was indeed the heart of the show, the new replacement, Craig Melvin is expected to bring in a fresh wave of excitement. The revelation came on Thursday and Melvin will take over the charge right afterKotb’s exit on January 10, 2025. Hoda Kotb's successor on NBC's Today show is Craig Melvin, starting January 10, 2025. (Nathan Congleton/NBC via AP)(AP)

NBC’s Today show’s new anchor announced

Savannah Gutherie gushed about “one of the most popular decisions NBC News has ever made” as she announced, “Craig Melvin is the new anchor of the ‘Today’ show!” Kotb told Melvin, “You were made for this job. … You have all the things that this job needs. You’re the right person for it.”

Al Rokr admitted that he did not “have the words,” however, was “so happy” for her. An “excited and grateful” Melvin said that it meant “a lot to inherit” the role of Kotb, given she is “the heart of” the show, as reported by Page Six. Melvin continued, “This is the latest in a long line of blessings. I talked to Mom and Dad yesterday, and I’m thankful they’re still young enough and healthy enough to be able to see this.” He will host the third hour of the show alongside Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer.

Meanwhile, Kotb’s fourth-hour show Hoda and Jenna will be converted into Jenna and Friends where Bush Hager will “date” carious co-hosts until they find the one. The announcement came as a surprise given just on Monday the soon-to-exit NBC anchor said she had no clue who would replace her.

Everyone welcomes Melvin

Senior Vice President Libby Leist released a welcoming statement for Melvin on Thursday where she said, “We are beyond thrilled to have Craig step into the co-anchor chair. He’s been an integral and beloved part of our family.” She continued, “From breaking news coverage in the field to presidential interviews to multiple Olympics and Super Bowls, Craig’s shown he has the talent and the range to cover all that we do here at ‘Today.’ And he does it without ever losing that Southern charm.”

Kotb joined NBC News in 1998 and became co-host of the Today show’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford in 2008. After Gifford’s departure in 2019, she co-hosted with Jenna Bush Hager. Kotb has also been co-anchor with Guthrie since Matt Lauer’s firing in 2018. Melvin, 45, joined in 2011 and became co-host of the third hour and news anchor in 2018.

Post the announcement, everyone in the studio did shots in the studio to celebrate Melvin, who loved Bourbon.