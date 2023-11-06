House Speaker Mike Johnson admits he and his son monitor each other's porn consumption using an accountability software

A clip from 2022 has resurfaced, showing Speaker of the House Mike Johnson admitting that he and his son used a software to monitor their porn consumption. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

The Louisiana congressman made the revelation during a discussion on the ‘War on Technology’ at Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, Louisiana, which was uncovered by X user Receipt Maven last week.

Johnson said he installed “accountability software” called Covenant Eyes on his devices to avoid internet porn and other inappropriate websites. He said the software “scans all the activity on your phone, or your devices, your laptop, what have you; we do all of it,” and sends a report to an “accountability partner”. He said his partner was his son Jack, who was 17 at the time.

“He and I get a report about all the things that are on our phones, all of our devices, once a week. If anything objectionable comes up, your accountability partner gets an immediate notice. I’m proud to tell ya, my son has got a clean slate.”

The clip raised concerns about the privacy and security of Johnson’s devices, as well as the intrusive nature of the software.

Receipt Maven questioned whether Covenant Eyes, which is still a working subscription-based service, might “compromise” Johnson’s devices, if he still uses it.

“A US Congressman is allowing a 3rd Party tech company to scan ALL of his electronic devices daily and then uploading reports to his son about what he’s watching or not watching…,” Maven wrote.

“I mean, who else is accessing that data?”

Johnson, who was elected Speaker of the House in October, has a history of being a devout, anti-abortion, far-right Christian nationalist. He has been associated with the anti-LBGTQ organization Alliance Defending Freedom and has blamed school shootings on abortion and teaching evolution.

On Sunday, Johnson was interviewed on Fox News about his stance on abortion, including allegations that he was against contraception and IVF treatment.

“I’m pro-life. I’ve said very clearly, I’m a Bible-believing Christian, I believe in the sanctity of every single human life,” Johnson said, but added, “I’ve not brought forward any measure to address any of those issues.”

However, he didn’t deny whether he would vote against contraception in the future.

