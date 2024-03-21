How can NRIs cast vote in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections? Check out details

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are set to begin, the Election Commission of India has urged NRIs to cast their votes. Beginning April 19, the polls will be conducted in seven phases over the course of 44 days. Up until the 2010 General Elections, NRIs were not allowed to vote. To increase voter turnout, the Press Information Bureau shared a message on X, formerly Twitter, “Calling all NRI voters to cast their vote” this year. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to cast your vote from overseas:

