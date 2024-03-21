 How can NRIs cast vote in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections? Check out details - Hindustan Times
How can NRIs cast vote in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections? Check out details

ByArya Vaishnavi
Mar 21, 2024 12:31 AM IST

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to cast your vote from overseas..

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are set to begin, the Election Commission of India has urged NRIs to cast their votes. Beginning April 19, the polls will be conducted in seven phases over the course of 44 days. Up until the 2010 General Elections, NRIs were not allowed to vote. To increase voter turnout, the Press Information Bureau shared a message on X, formerly Twitter, “Calling all NRI voters to cast their vote” this year. Here's a step-by-step guide on how to cast your vote from overseas:

Image used for representation purposes only
Image used for representation purposes only

How can NRIs cast their vote in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

How to fill out Form 6A?

  1. An NRI must fill up Form 6A online on the Voters' Service Portal and go to the “Forms” section. Under this category, you should find the option “New registration for overseas(NRI) electors,” with the description that reads: “Fill Form 6A if you are a citizen of India and has not acquired citizenship of any other country.”
  2. Click on the Fill Form 6A option on the left-hand side to fill it out. You would also have to upload the necessary documents, which include voters' self-attested photocopies of their passports, addresses in India, and a valid visa endorsement. NRI voters must also attach a recent passport-sized colour photograph in Form 6A.

NRIs must fill out Form 6A on the Voters' Service Portal to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections(Voters' Service Portal)
NRIs must fill out Form 6A on the Voters' Service Portal to cast their vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections(Voters' Service Portal)

How to submit Form 6A after filling it?

  1. After an applicant fills out the form, they can submit the form either in person or through mail. In case the applicant submits the form by mail, ECI notes that a self-attested photocopy of each of the above-mentioned documents must be attached.
  2. If the NRI applicant wishes to submit the form in person, then they can visit their constituency's Electoral Registration Officer or Assistant ERO. However, the applicant must present their original passport for verification.

What happens after the form is submitted?

  1. Once the process is complete, booth-level officials will make a visit to the citizens' addresses per their passports for verification. If the situation so calls, voters can also fill out and submit Form 8 to correct the electoral roll. Once the NRIs arrive at the polling location, they can cast their vote by presenting their original passport.
  2. Whether the verification is complete or not, the ERO will send its decision to you via post at your address and SMS to the phone number provided in Form 6A. However, NRIs will not be issued an EPIC and are required to vote in person at the respective polling station upon producing their original passport.

