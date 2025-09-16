How did Tyler Robinson obtain Mauser 98 rifle to kill Charlie Kirk? Did he receive help from crowd at UVU?

Days after Tyler Robinson was arrested in relation with Donald Trump ally Charlie Kirk's death, a number of questions still haven't been addressed as Robinson hasn't been assisting the investigation. He admitted to killing Kirk in a Discord chat, and the FBI discovered his DNA evidence on the towel wrapped around the revolver. Tyler Robinson hit Charlie Kirk in the neck with a Mauser 98 rifle equipped with a mounted scope(Utah Department of Public Safety/Handout via REUTERS REUTERS/Cheney Orr, )

On that day of shooting, a number of attendees at the Utah Valley University event claimed that they have gunned down Kirk. A man named George Zinn was arrested but eventually freed.

Charlie Kirk shooting probe: Did Tyler Robinson get help from crowd?

The FBI is currently investigating if Tyler Robinson got assistance from the crowd or whether these were measures to assist him leave the school.

Robinson discussed the event at the dinner table a few days earlier and expressed his disapproval of Kirk's visit to UVU for his event. The FBI has now disclosed that Robinson told someone in a written and digital message that he had the opportunity to kill Kirk and that he would do so.

While the written message was destroyed after the shooting, the FBI was able to find forensic proof of it.

It's still unclear with whom Robinson discussed his idea.

A newly surfaced video shows Robinson exploring the university campus prior to the tragic shooting.

Also Read: Who is Chip Bok? American cartoonist's ‘insensitive’ Charlie Kirk political cartoon sparks ‘boycott Newsday' calls

All about Robinson's Mauser 98 rifle; How did he obtain it?

Tyler hit Kirk in the neck with a Mauser 98 rifle equipped with a mounted scope. Experts claim that while basic competency is necessary for accuracy, an expert is not necessary for the Mauser 98. While Robinson's motivation are yet unknown, both of his parents are licensed hunters in Utah. A picture of Tyler Robinson as a toddler with a gun surfaced, showing that he comes from a pro-gun household and was exposed to firearms at a young age, USA Today reported.

Some of family's social media images from Robinson's childhood depict him handling firearms, including when on a “camping, hiking, and shooting trip.”

According to weapons expert and former senior official Scott Sweetow of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, weapons, and Explosives, “it's an easy shot for someone even with minimal training,” as per the USA Today.

His license made it easy for him to obtain a firearm.

Tyler Robinson most likely targeted Kirk's neck rather than his torso since Kirk could have been sporting a bulletproof vest.