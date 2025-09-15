DNA found on towel matched to Charlie Kirk's murder suspect, says FBI as Tyler Robinson's chilling note details revealed

FBI Director Kash Patel announced early Monday that the suspect, Tyler Robinson, whose DNA was obtained at the location where Charlie Kirk's killer was hiding, has been positively linked to the suspect. Charlie Kirk was allegedly shot dead by 22-year-old Tyler Robinson at a college event.

Patel informed “Fox & Friends” that DNA matching Robinson was discovered on a towel that was used to hide the murder weapon after it was abandoned, along with a screwdriver obtained in the sniper's nest on a roof.

According to the FBI chief, additional DNA discovered on the bolt-action hunting rifle suspected to have been used in the shooting last Wednesday is currently being examined to investigate any connections to Robinson.

Tyler Robinson's chilling note: What was written in it?

According to Patel, Robinson also left a chilling message stating that he had the chance to “take out Charlie Kirk” and that he was “going to take it.”

While praising the FBI's handling of the probe, Patel stated that Robinson is not assisting authorities.

“If you look at historical cases like [Luigi] Mangione and the Boston bombing, those two manhunts took five days,” he stated. “We apprehended our suspect in 33 hours because we were transparent and open.”

Charlie Kirk murder: Investigators found unsettling texts

After Kirk's death, authorities discovered unsettling texts exchanged between Robinson and his associates.

Robinson was named as the primary suspect after Kirk was killed during a Turning Point USA rally that drew over 3,000 people to Utah Valley University.

After the 31-year-old was shot in the neck, his security team took him to the hospital, but he did not survive.

Robinson was arrest after 33-hour-lonh manhunt. He has not spoken since being brought into custody, stated Utah Governor Spencer Cox, adding that he was “not cooperating.”