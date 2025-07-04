How Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's wife Frida Munoz is linked to his ICE arrest

Mexican boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.'s arrest by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Wednesday was linked to his wife, Frida Munoz. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr's with wife Frida Munoz ahead of the Jake Paul fight. (Photo: fridamuro/ Instagram)(Instagram)

Chavez Jr entered the United States on a B2 tourist visa in 2023, which expired in 2024. He had applied for US citizenship in 2024 through his marriage to Frida Munoz, a US citizen. But that was rejected because Munro “is connected to the Sinaloa Cartel through a previous relationship with the now-deceased son of infamous cartel leader Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán,” the Department of Homeland Security said in its statement.

"Chavez is also believed to be an affiliate of the Sinaloa Cartel, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization," the statement read.

Chavez’s application for Lawful Permanent Resident status “was based on his marriage to a U.S. citizen, who is connected to the Sinaloa Cartel through a prior relationship with the now-deceased son of the infamous cartel leader Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman,” the statement said about Munoz.

Who Is Frida Munoz?

Frida Munoz, 37, was born on July 26, 1987, as per a report by the US Sun. The exact date of her marriage to Julio Ceaser Chavez Jr is not known. They have two children, Julia and Julio Cesar Chavez III.

The couple has been the center of tabloid gossip in boxing over speculations surrounding their separation, starting as early as 2021. They reportedly filed for divorce proceedings shortly before Chavez Jr's tourist visa was to expire in February 2024. Some reports claim that the divorce filing as linked to Chavez Jr's arrest on gun charges in January 2024. As of this writing, it is not known at what stage their divorce proceedings are in.

What Are Her Links To El Chapo's Son?

Before migrating to the United States, Frida Munoz was in a relationship with Edgar Guzman Lopez, the son of Sinaloa drug cartel chief Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. The duo has a daughter, Frida Guzman Munoz, born in 2006. Frida Munoz moved to the United States with their daughter after Edgar Guzman was murdered by a rival cartel in 2006.