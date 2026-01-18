Edit Profile
    ‘How life can turn out’: Kianna Underwood's last video sparks concerns; homeless star needed help

    Kianna Underwood, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn on Friday, was homeless for years

    Published on: Jan 18, 2026 1:46 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    A recently resurfaced video, which is believed to be from 2021, has drawn renewed attention following the death of former Nickelodeon child actor Kianna Underwood, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn on Friday. She was 33.

    Kianna Underwood died in a car crash on Friday (X)
    In the nighttime street footage, filmed in New York City, Underwood is approached by a man who appears to recognize her.

    When asked to confirm her identity, she responds, “Kianna Underwood from ‘All That’ on Nickelodeon,” before trailing off. The clip is overlaid with the words, “Look how life can turn out,” while the caption adds, “Heart hurts for her.”

    During the brief exchange, the man asks what show she is currently on. Pulling at her hair, Underwood replies, “The show I am on is ‘All That’ on Nickelodeon.” He also references her voice role on “Little Bill” and asks, “Where you at right now? You in New York, right?” She answers, “Yes, of course,” before walking away.

    In the video, Underwood, who was reportedly homeless for years, is missing at least one tooth, dressed in casual clothing resembling pajamas, and carrying what looks like a damaged black bag. She is seen wearing a teal T-shirt with daisies, tie-dye pajama shorts, and purple slides.

    Underwood rose to fame as part of Season 10 of Nickelodeon’s “All That,” which aired in 2005. Earlier in her career, she voiced a character on Bill Cosby’s animated series “Little Bill,” which ran from 1999 to 2004.

    Her death occurred early Friday morning in Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood. She was “struck” by a vehicle that “did not remain on scene.” Authorities said she “sustained severe trauma to the head and body” and “was pronounced deceased on scene.”

    The two drivers, who fled the scene, are yet to be arrested. No identities have been released.

