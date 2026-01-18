‘How life can turn out’: Kianna Underwood's last video sparks concerns; homeless star needed help

A recently resurfaced video, which is believed to be from 2021, has drawn renewed attention following the death of former Nickelodeon child actor Kianna Underwood, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn on Friday. She was 33. Kianna Underwood died in a car crash on Friday (X)

In the nighttime street footage, filmed in New York City, Underwood is approached by a man who appears to recognize her.

When asked to confirm her identity, she responds, “Kianna Underwood from ‘All That’ on Nickelodeon,” before trailing off. The clip is overlaid with the words, “Look how life can turn out,” while the caption adds, “Heart hurts for her.”

During the brief exchange, the man asks what show she is currently on. Pulling at her hair, Underwood replies, “The show I am on is ‘All That’ on Nickelodeon.” He also references her voice role on “Little Bill” and asks, “Where you at right now? You in New York, right?” She answers, “Yes, of course,” before walking away.

In the video, Underwood, who was reportedly homeless for years, is missing at least one tooth, dressed in casual clothing resembling pajamas, and carrying what looks like a damaged black bag. She is seen wearing a teal T-shirt with daisies, tie-dye pajama shorts, and purple slides.