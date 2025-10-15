Search
Wed, Oct 15, 2025
How long is Steam maintenance on Tuesday? Users report cloud sync issues

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Published on: Oct 15, 2025 03:44 am IST

Steam downtime typically occurs on Tuesday evenings and lasts less than an hour but can vary depending on the updates.

Steam users experienced disruptions on Tuesday as the platform underwent its regularly scheduled maintenance. Many were unable to sync their game data to the Steam Cloud. The downtime typically occurs on Tuesday evenings and lasts less than an hour but can vary depending on the updates.

Steam users are reporting server issues.(Steam)
Steam users are reporting server issues.(Steam)

