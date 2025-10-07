Futurlab's PowerWash Simulator 2: Release date, platforms, what's new and more

PowerWash Simulator 2 officially has a launch date – October 23. The much-awaited game would be made available across different platforms, including Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and, of course, PC, as per Eurogamer. To top it off, the game will also be available on Game Pass. PowerWash Simulator 2 all set to come out on October 23.(X/@PowerWashSim)

Ed Nightingale of Eurogame previewed the PowerWash Simulator 2 and stated that this “refined sequel provides FuturLab the perfect platform to continue tweaking and experimenting with its cleaning sim - as long as the dirt doesn't wear too thin.”

Nintendo Everything offered a glimpse into the soon-to-be-released game. It will feature new locations, better visuals, more features to play with and other improvements. Also, on the anvil is the ability to play with a split screen and with up to four players online.

Players can choose from up to 38 jobs across a variety of locations to satiate their gaming appetite. They will also be able to scale tall buildings and witness the cleaning operations from various angles. What makes this even better is the fact that there is no damage on falling.

PowerWash Simulator’s developers

The cleaning-based game has been developed by Futurlab. The original game came out in 2022 and became a huge hit. Fans were excited to see how a game about cleaning – often a tiresome chore for most people – could be made to seem such an exciting task.

Also Read: What to play in October: Ghost of Yōtei, Battlefield 6, and more games to watch for

Somewhere, the game taps into the subliminal craving that humans have for order and hygiene. Cleaning up dirty surroundings is a uniquely satisfying experience, even if only in a virtual setting.

In his preview, Nightingale also wrote that Futurlab is looking to establish its niche for “soothing games.”

The improvement in the visuals is also an attractive feature of the game. However, the previewer noted that it would take a very keen eye to spot the improvement at first.

Also Read: Nintendo sues Reddit moderator Archbox for $4.5M over alleged Switch piracy network

FAQs:

What is PowerWash Simulator 2?

PowerWash Simulator 2 is the sequel to the 2022 game of the same name. In this, players have the task of cleaning their virtual environment using various devices at their disposal.

Which company developed the PowerWash Simulator game?

The game was created by a company named Futurlab.

Which platforms can this game be played on?

The game will be made available across all major platforms – PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo.