Will GTA VI have Counter-Strike 2 skins? Trader has an answer

Grand Theft Auto VI was originally planned to go live this Fall, but has been delayed again "to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve", and with this speculation and rumours have become just as exciting as the official announcements. New character Jason Duval, with a troubled past, is introduced in GTA VI. Amidst speculation about Counter-Strike 2 skins, a trading platform clarified that such features will not be included.

One of the latest theories gaining traction online is whether Rockstar’s upcoming title will feature cosmetic skins from Counter-Strike 2—yes, you read that right.

GTA VI pushed to 2026

The buzz started shortly after Rockstar Games released its updated trailer and posted new character bios on its official website. Alongside the announcement that GTA VI is now delayed to May 26, 2026, Rockstar shared some insights into the story and characters that fans will encounter.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game,” they noted in their official statement.

One of the key new characters introduced is Jason Duval, described as someone who “grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new [...] Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he'd like it to turn out but right now, it's hard to tell.”

CS2 skins don't fit GTA VI's world

However, the CS2 weapon skin in GTA VI speculation seems to have now been put to rest by a popular CS2 skin trading platform who took to X to post, “GTA 6 WILL NOT HAVE CS2 SKINS! Basically confirmed by the trailer. NO SKINS = INSTA SKIP”

While it’s not unusual for fans to dream up crossover concepts, this one always seemed a bit far-fetched. Counter-Strike 2 and Grand Theft Auto live in vastly different ecosystems—one is a competitive first-person shooter grounded in tight tactical gameplay, the other a sprawling open-world crime drama with an emphasis on narrative and freedom.

Still, fans are crossing their fingers if Epic Games’ Fortnite regularly pulls in characters from Marvel, Star Wars, and even NBA stars—so why not Rockstar and Valve?