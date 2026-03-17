How to watch St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York City? Route, map, time, traffic and more

New York City has turned festive on Tuesday morning as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicked off, filling Fifth Avenue with music, marching bands and cheering crowds. NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade draws huge crowds, bands and leaders to Fifth Avenue. (Pexels/ Representative image)

The parade stepped off at Fifth Avenue, heading uptown past St. Patrick's Cathedral and ending at 79th Street. More than 150,000 people take part in the parade every year, with around two million spectators watching along the route.

The 2026 Grand Marshal is Robert James McCann, who serves as the board chair of the Irish Arts Center, working to strengthen cultural and civic ties between Ireland and the US.

St. Patrick’s Day: Route and street closures Several streets in Manhattan will be closed for the parade, including parts of Fifth Avenue between 43rd Street and 79th Street.

Formation areas including Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street, along with nearby streets like 44th, 45th and 46th Streets.

The parade route runs along Fifth Avenue from 43rd Street to 79th Street.

Dispersal areas include parts of Fifth Avenue between 79th Street and 82nd Street, along with nearby streets such as 79th, 80th, 81st and 82nd Streets.

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St. Patrick’s Day: Transit and travel updates The MTA celebrated the holiday by changing some line numbers to shamrock-themed signs. Staff were also present to guide people and hand out stickers.

To manage the large crowds, both the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North ran extra trains. Alcohol was not allowed on these trains until 5 am Wednesday local time.

How to watch St. Patrick’s Day live The parade will be shown live on NBC 4 New York. It can also be streamed on platforms like Roku, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo, PlayCozi and on the parade’s and NBC 4’s websites.

Gus Rosendale, who is the co-anchor of ‘Weekend Today in New York', will host the coverage along with Rana Novini who anchors the station’s weekend newscasts. Treasa Goodwin-Smyth, the host of the ‘Ireland Calls Radio Show,’ and ESPN soccer announcer Tommy Smyth will also be part of the broadcast.

Who will take part in St. Patrick’s Day parade? State and local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, are expected to take part in the parade. The New York Police Department will also join with its marching band and the Emerald Society which celebrates Irish American heritage.

Several high school and college marching bands will also take part, including the Xaverian Pipe and Drum Corps and the New York University Pipes and Drums Band. A pipe band from the Emerald Society of the Port Authority Police Department will also march along with representatives from Aer Lingus, Ireland’s national airline.