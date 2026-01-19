Edit Profile
crown
    Hudsonville car pile-up: More than 100 cars in I-196 accident, scary visuals emerge; videos

    Over 100 cars were involved in a massive pile-up in Hudsonville, Michigan amid heavy snow, forcing I-196 to shut as police and emergency crews responded.

    Updated on: Jan 19, 2026 11:05 PM IST
    By Shamik Banerjee
    More than 100 cars were involved in a massive car pile-up in Hudsonville, Michigan on Monday afternoon, amid heavy snow in the state. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police are responding as the I-196 remain closed. Scary visuals emerged from the scene of the accident.

    Representational. (Unsplash)
    Representational. (Unsplash)

    Injuries are being reported from the scene, though the details are unclear at the moment. The location of the accident is on eastbound lanes between 32nd Avenue and 64th Street, just outside Grand Rapids.

    Local authorities have asked residents to avoid the area and take alternative driving routes.

    This story is being updated.

